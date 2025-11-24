Netflix's 'incredible' returning 8-part detective series lands 94% Rotten Tomatoes score

Season two of A Man on the Inside, Netflix's hit detective comedy series starring Ted Danson, has been met with glowing reviews, earning an impressive 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Released on 20 November, the eight-part series is created by Michael Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation), who reunites with The Good Place's Ted Danson for a second instalment. The new season sees Charles, a retired professor turned private investigator, as he goes undercover on his daughter's college campus.

Ted Danson is undeniably one of Hollywood's hardest-working actors, having first gained fame in the 1980s with the hit sitcom Cheers. I've been a fan ever since his Emmy-winning role as Michael in The Good Place, so it's no surprise that viewers are in great hands with his performance as the charmingly hilarious Charles in A Man on the Inside.

With winter evenings in full swing, there's nothing better than a cosy crime drama to binge – and this show delivers just that. Plus, it's inspired by a fascinating true story and is inspired by an Oscar-nominated documentary, The Mole Agent. Keep reading to see what viewers are saying about A Man on the Inside season two…

WATCH: The Real Documentary Behind A Man On The Inside

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Mary Steenburgen plays Mona and Ted Danson plays Charles What are viewers saying about A Man on the Inside? Viewers have been loving the new series, with one person writing on Instagram: "I just finished watching A Man on the Inside and honestly, it's been a long time since a series made me feel this happy. The story, the characters, the emotions – everything was perfect. It truly stayed with me. Can't believe how much I enjoyed it." Meanwhile, another person penned: "I loved season 2!!! Just binge-watched the whole thing and it was incredible!!! What an awesome show!!! Thank you," while a third added: "Great season. Even funnier than season one but still has all the feels!"

© COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX Jason Mantzoukas and Constance Marie also star A Man on the Inside Rotten Tomatoes score Season two of the show has landed on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critic score, while the combined rating for seasons one and two sits at a near-perfect 95%. In its review, Insider said: "With its autumnal aesthetic, A Man on the Inside's return makes for the perfect watch during Thanksgiving, with Charles Nieuwendyk and his pocket square worth going back to for seconds."

© COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX Season 2 has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes Meanwhile IndieWire wrote: "With Danson on 'the Inside' and Schur the 'Man' behind the scenes, their series is a guaranteed good time. What makes it simultaneously rewarding and exciting is seeing how hard they work to make it more than that." Digital Mafia Talkies added: "I totally recommend everyone watch both seasons of A Man on the Inside. It can be comfort viewing for people who want to watch detective stories sans the gore, murder or stomach-churning plot twists."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Charles infiltrates his daughter's college What is A Man on the Inside about? The hit comedy series, which is currently in the top ten most-streamed TV shows on Netflix, is based on the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, and follows Charles, a retired professor who gets a new lease of life when he becomes a private detective and mole in a secret investigation of the Pacific View retirement residence in San Francisco. In season two, Charles infiltrates his daughter's alma mater, liberal arts school Wheeler College, where he meets an all-new lineup of dubious suspects.

© COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX The new season sees the arrival of some exciting faces Who stars in A Man on the Inside? Ted Danson (Cheers, The Good Place) leads the series, alongside returning cast members, including Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl, Masterminds), Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med, Dave, The Wonder Years), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Twisted Metal, Hazbin Hotel) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Civil War, Lady Bird). Season two also features some exciting new faces, including Gary Cole (NCIS, Veep), Michaela Conlin (Bones, For All Mankind), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, Unfrosted), Sam Huntington (Superman Returns, Being Human), Jason Mantzoukas (Taskmaster, Big Mouth) and Constance Marie (With Love, George Lopez). Rounding out the cast are David Strathairn (The Bourne Legacy, Alphas), Jill Talley (Mr. Show, Spongebob Squarepants), Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman), Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown, Jury Duty), Linda Park (Bosch, For All Mankind) and Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Book Club).

Seasons one and two of A Man on the Inside are now streaming on Netflix.