Sally Lindsay reveals big change to family Christmas after becoming a grandmother

Sally Lindsay has revealed the sweet new family tradition she's starting this year after becoming a grandmother for the first time. The 52-year-old actress, who shares two sons with her husband, drummer Steve White, revealed that she'll be celebrating her grandson Jaxon's first birthday on the 21 December this year, with a festive party.

Chatting with HELLO! and other press ahead of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special, Sally revealed that she's "totally buzzing" about celebrating her baby grandson's birthday. "This year, I've got a grandson and his birthday is on the 21st and it's his first birthday, so it's going to be like a Christmas party for my baby grandson, Jaxon." said Sally, whose stepdaughter Kristabel welcomed her first child in December last year.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Sally Lindsay with her husband Steve White

"I'm totally buzzing about that," continued the Coronation Street star. "We've got him his first drum kit. So that's a new tradition that's starting, because he was born on the 21st so that's going to be every year now that we celebrate his birthday. So that's fantastic."

Sally's family life

Sally lives in south London with her husband, drummer Steve White, who has performed alongside Paul Weller, The Style Council and The Who. They share twin sons, Victor and Louie, 15. Sally is also a stepmum to Curtis and Kristabel, whom Steve shares with his ex-wife, Hayley Marsh.

Sharing an insight into what Christmas looks like inside her home, Sally reveals that her family always go to their local curry house for dinner on Christmas Eve. "We've been there for years. It's one of the first dates Steve took me on," she said.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The pair share two twin sons

"On Christmas Eve, we always watch A Christmas Carol, the Jim Carey version," revealed Sally. "The boys still have stockings and advent calendars and they still have to write a letter to Santa, even though they are 15, which is a prerequisite of my Christmas. And even though when your kids get older, the presents get smaller and twice as expensive."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special

Sally is back on our screens over the festive period in the Christmas special of 5 drama, The Madame Blanc Mysteries. The Mount Pleasant star reprises her role as amateur sleuth Jean White in a feature length episode of the popular crime drama, which sees the protagonist, along with Dom [Steve Edge], Judith [Sue Holderness] and Jeremy [Robin Askwith], attend an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire.

© Mark Cassar / Clapperboard / Channel 5 Sally Lindsay as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

The synopsis continues: "Jean is invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure - a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean discovers a ticking bomb hidden inside. With just 90 minutes until detonation, the museum is sealed shut, the security guard is dead, and the race is on. Jean and the gang must crack the code and defuse the bomb before time runs out. This is Jean's most perilous challenge yet - can she save the day?"

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special is on Tuesday 23rd December at 8pm, followed by Sally Lindsay’s Christmas Quiz at 10pm on 5.