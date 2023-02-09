The Madame Blanc Mysteries star Sally Lindsay's famous husband revealed

Sally Lindsay stars as leading lady Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries, but away from her role on the Channel 5 show, the actress resides in South London with her husband, famed drummer Steve White, and their twin sons, Victor and Louie.

The definition of a power couple, while Sally has appeared on the likes of Coronation Street, Mount Pleasant and Still Open All Hours, her husband has performed alongside Paul Weller, The Style Council and The Who. Steve is also the older brother of Alan White – the official drummer of Oasis from 1995 to 2004.

It was back in 2013 that Sally and Steve married, with famous friends including Suranne Jones, Gok Wan, Janet Street-Porter, Denise Welch and Andrea McLean in attendance. Sharing exclusive photos from their big day with HELLO!, the actress said:

Sally Lindsay and Steve White married in 2013

"It was amazing and emotional and lovely to see everyone's faces. There were lots of very kind people there and people I'd known and loved for so long."

In a break with tradition, the couple walked down the aisle together as the ceremony began – with Sally explaining why. "The person who looks after me the most in the world is Steve so it would seem daft if we didn't walk up the aisle together," she told HELLO!

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!

Sally added: "Some girls have been planning their wedding day since they were six, but I was never one of them. And to be honest, I never thought I'd have kids. Because of the career I'd chosen, I never thought it would be possible. And then I met Steve. I wanted to get married and have children with him. It was the man I met who changed everything for me, not the fantasy."

Sally and Steve are proud parents to their sons, Victor and Louie

Prior to their stunning wedding in Greenwich, Sally and Steve had welcomed twin boys in 2011. After announcing the arrival of Victor and Louie, The Madame Blanc Mysteries star told The Diary: "Everything is all gorgeous now, and we are just over the moon. They are such confident little boys." Steve also shares two children – Curtis and Kristabel – with his ex-wife, Hayley Marsh.

