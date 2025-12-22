TV viewers hail new 5-part historical drama as 'sublime'

Sky's five-part historical drama, Amadeus, made its anticipated debut on Sunday night – and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on the series, hailing it as "amazing" and "superb".

Starring Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision), the drama tracks the "meteoric rise and mythic downfall" of one of the world's most famous composers, Wolfgang 'Amadeus' Mozart.

It's no wonder viewers are loving the new series. Not only does the cast list promise some compelling performances, but the show comes from Joe Barton, who created Netflix's action-packed spy thriller Black Doves - a festive hit when it arrived on Netflix in December last year. Plus, the show is produced by Sky Studios, known for high quality productions such as The Day of the Jackal, alongside Two Cities Television, whose slate includes the acclaimed drama Blue Lights.

Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: The trailer for Amadeus

© Adrienn Szabo The series has been hailed as "superb" What have viewers said about the show? Viewers have hailed the series as "superb" and a "masterpiece" in online reviews, highlighting the "excellent" cast list, which includes Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) as Mozart's wife, Constanze Mozart, Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu (Becoming Jane) as Cecilia Weber and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Von Strack. One person described the show as "sublime", writing: "This is an absolute jewel of a series and caps the year sublimely. The acting across the board is first rate - with some award winning performances on show. The latter part of the second episode is deeply moving and the cast rise tremendously to the challenge. Everything beyond the drama from direction to cinematography is perfection." A second viewer remarked: "In terms of scenery, costumes, and overall production values, there's very little to fault. It delivers exactly what you'd expect from a high-budget period drama: lavish sets, convincing locations, and a strong sense of place throughout. The cast as a whole is excellent, and the music is, unsurprisingly, superb," while a third added: "I'm loving it! It's such an amazing masterpiece."

© Adrienn Szabo The series follows the rise and fall of iconic composer, Mozart What is Amadeus about? The series is an adaptation of the Peter Shaffer 1979 play and also comes 40 years after Miloš Forman's 1984 film of the same name, which won eight Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards – a tough act to follow! The series follows 18th-century composer Mozart and his intense rivalry with envious court composer, Antonio Salieri. The story opens with 25-year-old Amadeus, no longer a child prodigy and seeking creative freedom, arriving in vibrant 18th-century Vienna. His path crosses with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. The synopsis continues: "As Amadeus' brilliance continues to flourish in spite of his personal demons, a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift." It concludes: "Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God, Salieri vows to bring him down. What begins as professional rivalry turns into a deeply personal obsession spanning 30 years, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever."

© Adrienn Szabo Paul Bettany plays court composer Antonio Salieri What have critics said about the series? The series has received mixed reviews from TV critics, with The Guardian handing out just two stars in its review, which described the show as a "pale, petty version of the movie it's based on". Similarly, The Telegraph awarded three stars, noting that the "loud and lavish" series "doesn't match the original's exploration of the composer's brilliance". On the other hand, The Standard gave the show four stars and described it as a "messy, sexy riot" and a Christmas must-watch. Meanwhile, The Financial Times hailed the series as "a rip-roaring update driven by decadence".