Holliday Grainger's 'mind-blowing' BBC thriller The Capture gets first look at season 3

The BBC has unveiled a first look at season three of The Capture, a gripping surveillance thriller starring Holliday Grainger as tenacious detective Rachel Carey as she uncovers complex conspiracies.

In the new photo, Holliday's character is seen leaning against a table while standing in an empty interrogation room. The upcoming series picks up one year after the events of season two, which saw Carey broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service's clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

While Carey usually investigates others as their lives fall apart, the third series puts the detective at the heart of the conspiracy.

© BBC/Heyday Television Ltd/Laurence Cendrowicz The BBC revealed a first look at season three

While a release date has yet to be announced, I'll definitely be marking my calendar for this one. The series, which has been hailed as "mind-blowing" by viewers, is created, written, directed and executive produced by BAFTA-winning Ben Chanan, known for his work on gripping, high-stakes dramas such as The Last Kingdom and The Missing. Meanwhile, the show is produced by Heyday Television, part of Universal International Studios, which is behind blockbuster hits such as the Harry Potter film series, Barbie, Wonka and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Plus, Holliday Grainger is a brilliant lead, and is no stranger to starring in compelling thrillers, having led edge-of-your-seat shows like Strike and The Stolen Girl. Keep reading to find out all we know about season three so far.

What to expect from season three

The upcoming season takes place 12 months after the events of season two and amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, a clandestine video manipulation programme used by the UK intelligence service, Carey has become Acting Commander of Counter Terrorism Command.

© BBC Holliday Grainger stars as detective Rachel Carey in The Capture

When we find her in season two, Carey is determined to regain the public's trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

The synopsis continues: "And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness. The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

© BBC The new season picks up one year after series two

"Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"

The series asks: "How do you protect the truth, in a world where lies are daily currency? And with the proliferation of deep fakes, how can we trust what we see?"

Who will star in season three?

Reprising their roles alongside Holliday Grainger are Indira Varma as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey.

© BBC Ben Miles reprises his role as Danny Hart

Season three also welcomes new cast members, including Killian Scott (Strike, Kaos), Joe Dempsie (Get Millie Black, Toxic Town), Andrew Buchan (Black Doves, Broadchurch), Hugh Quarshie (Stephen, Holby City) and Amanda Drew (A Very British Scandal, The Gold).