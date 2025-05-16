Martin Clunes hit with sad news as Doc Martin comeback confirmed

Doc Martin is making a comeback, but it sounds as though Martin Clunes might not be getting the glorious return he has been hoping for.

Three years after the long-running ITV drama came to an end, a US remake has been officially confirmed. The new version, titled Best Medicine, has been picked up by Fox and is set to air during the 2025–26 season.

Josh Charles cast in lead role

In a major change, Martin Clunes, 63, will not be reprising his role as the grumpy GP. Instead, The Good Wife and The Handmaid’s Tale actor Josh Charles will take the lead as Dr Martin Best.

The series will follow Martin Best, a renowned surgeon who leaves his job in Boston to return to a small coastal town where he spent childhood holidays. The character’s blunt bedside manner causes friction with locals – a familiar storyline for fans of the original.

What fans can expect

Fox shared a synopsis of the upcoming series: "Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got."

They added: "His demeanour masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone."

Martin Clunes played Doc Martin for 18 years

Martin played Dr Martin Ellingham across 10 series from 2004 to 2022. The show became a much-loved staple on ITV, drawing in millions of viewers each year.

The final episode aired as a Christmas special, where Martin decided to stay in Portwenn with Louisa and their children, closing a significant chapter for the character.

Although there’s no indication he’ll return, the ending left the door open for future possibilities. That said, the US remake all but confirms Clunes has passed on the baton.

Why the US version is such a big deal

Best Medicine will be the seventh international remake of the British hit. Its arrival on Fox shows the global appeal of the character and format.

Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, said in a statement: "The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humour. With Best Medicine, that eccentricity gets a small-town America spin."

He added: "Josh Charles brings depth, warmth and intelligence to the role, and we’re excited to bring a fresh perspective to a much-loved series."

Josh, 52, is known to audiences in the US for roles in Sports Night, The Good Wife, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale.

Outside of television, Josh also starred in the music video for Taylor Swift’s Fortnight, alongside Ethan Hawke. The casting decision suggests Fox is aiming to draw in both new and existing fans of the franchise.

Fans divided over recasting

While many are pleased to see the return of Doc Martin in any form, some fans have expressed disappointment that Martin won’t be involved.

One viewer wrote online: "Martin Clunes is Doc Martin. It won’t feel the same without him."

Another added: "Good luck to Josh Charles – but hard to imagine anyone replacing Clunes."

Martin has yet to comment publicly on the reboot.

Even without Clunes in the lead role, the return of the series is a testament to its lasting popularity. With production set to begin later this year, fans of both the UK and US versions will be watching closely to see how the reboot plays out.

Best Medicine is expected to premiere on Fox in late 2025. The original Doc Martin is available to stream on ITVX.