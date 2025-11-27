10 Thanksgiving-themed movies to watch this holiday season

Available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu

A classic for all generations, the 1993 comedy Addams Family Values is the sequel to the 1991 film but has become a cult classic all of its own.

A reminder that the holiday is one of giving thanks but also a time of pain for the indigenous people of America, the film uses its subversive humor to help us us all to confront the messy, complicated history of Thanksgiving, as well as opening discussion with children about the history of the holiday.

"Your people will wear cardigans, and drink highballs... We will sell our bracelets by the roadside," Wednesday Addams spits out during her biting, off-script speech at Camp Chippewa when she is made to play Pocahontas.

It's a reminder of the sanitized version we've all come to know, while also being genuinely funny.