Julia Roberts' 'gripping' psychological thriller is storming the charts

Are you looking for a gripping psychological thriller to get lost in? Julia Roberts' latest movie, After The Hunt, landed on Prime Video last week and it's already storming the charts, currently sitting at the number one spot for most-streamed movie.

Released on 20 November, After The Hunt sees Julia play Alma, a college professor who becomes entangled in a sexual abuse scandal involving a student and her colleague.

Alongside the Hollywood stalwart, the film also stars Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.

This one has been on my watchlist ever since the first trailer dropped, and I've been counting down the days for it to arrive on Prime Video.

WATCH: After The Hunt Trailer

Not only does it feature three of Hollywood's biggest names – Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield – but it's also directed by Luca Guadagnino, whose work I've loved ever since Call Me by Your Name with the wonderful Timothee Chalamet.

If you were a fan of Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, which explores a similar theme, this one is certainly worth tuning into.

What have viewers said about After The Hunt?

Reacting to the news that the movie would be landing on Prime Video, viewers were quick to take to Instagram to share their love of the film. "Such a brilliant film. One of Guadagnino's finest!" said one person, while another added: "What an amazing film. The visuals. The soundtrack. The story. Bravo."

A third added: "Intense film that one cannot stop watching!"

What to expect from After The Hunt

Written by Nora Garrett (Beirut, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders), the film is set at Yale University and follows professor Alma, who returns to work after taking medical leave.

The synopsis reads: "In this gripping psychological drama from visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, a college professor (Julia Roberts) finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light."

Who stars in After The Hunt?

The cast features a stellar cast, including Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name).

Rounding out the cast are Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), Lio Mehiel (Mutt), Ariyan Kassam (Starfield) and Will Price (Eleanor the Great).

After The Hunt is available to watch on Prime Video.