Line of Duty and Harry Potter stars' 'addictive' 10-part crime drama is available to binge-watch now

The hit crime drama, The Tunnel, which first aired on Sky in 2013, has been recently added to Prime Video, and if you're trawling the streaming platforms for a compelling detective show to binge-watch over the weekend, then look no further.

The drama is a reworking of the Scandi noir series, The Bridge, and follows two detectives as they investigate the death of a prominent French politician, whose body is discovered between the UK and France.

© Laurence Cendriwicz for Bskyb Clemence Posey as Elise & Stephen Dillane as Karl in The Tunnel

I'm not surprised The Tunnel ran for three seasons and was met with rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. The show has a seriously impressive writing team, led by Ben Richards, who has penned episodes of hit dramas such as Strike, Spooks and Showtrial. Other writers on the show include George Kay, who has written for critically acclaimed shows like Killing Eve and created Hijack and The Long Shadow, and Chris Lang, who created the popular ITV crime drama Unforgotten. Meanwhile, producers Kudos know how to make good television, and are behind a long list of successful Netflix, ITV and BBC series, including Broadchurch, Life on Mars and Spooks.

Plus, the show has welcomed an array of brilliant actors to its cast over the three seasons, including Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and Frankenstein's Mia Goth, who join leading stars, BAFTA winner Stephen Dillane and Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy. If you like the sound of the show, then here's all you need to know.

© Sky Atlantic/Justin Downing Keeley Hawes and Liz Smith appear in series one

WATCH: The trailer for The Tunnel

What is The Tunnel about?

Season one, which is based on the format of Hans Rosenfeldt's Nordic noir series The Bridge and consists of ten episodes, is set against the backdrop of Europe in crisis. The story begins when a prominent French politician is found dead on the border between the UK and France, and it's down to detectives Karl Roebuck and Elise Wassermann to investigate on behalf of their respective countries.

© Laurence Cendriwicz for Bskyb The series first aired in 2013

The Sky synopsis continues: "However, the case takes a surreal turn when a shocking discovery is made at the crime scene, forcing the French and British police into an uneasy partnership. As the serial killer uses ever more elaborate and ingenious methods to highlight the moral bankruptcy of modern society, Karl and Elise are drawn deeper into his increasingly personal agenda."

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

The drama, which boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83 per cent, has been praised by viewers as "addictive" and "quality television". One person wrote in their review of the show on IMDb: "Totally absorbing, one of those rare moments when you think I just can't put this down," while another penned: "The acting is phenomenal! The two lead actors are amazing. Very real performances. Once we watched one episode we could not wait to watch the next."

© Oliver Upton / Bskyb Jack Lowden plays Karl's son, Adam

Meanwhile, the series was met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing the series as "devilishly well done" and an "unmissable triumph," noting the "heart-tugging plot and dazzling central performances", while Stephen Dillane’s portrayal of detective Karl Roebuck won him an International Emmy Award for Best Actor in 2014.



Season one of The Tunnel is available to stream on Prime Video now. Meanwhile, all three seasons can be streamed on NOW TV.