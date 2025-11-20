'High-octane' 6-part heist thriller should be on your watchlist this winter

While the festive period hasn't really even begun, the sudden drop in temperature already has us dreading the coming winter months and as the nights are drawing in, we're on the lookout for binge-worthy shows that will keep us glued to the sofa with a hot mug of hot chocolate and a thick blanket.

Luckily, Prime Video recently announced that its new high-octane heist thriller, Steal, is arriving in early 2026 – just in time for when the January blues start to set in. Sophie Turner stars in the six-part series, which is described as a "propulsive" and "smart" thriller, as an ordinary office worker who finds herself at the centre of the heist of the century.

As a big thriller fan, I've marked my calendar for the release of Steal, which sounds like a nail-biting watch – and exactly what I'll need after the cosy comfort of festive TV specials and Christmas rom-coms I've watched a million times before. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about Steal.

© Samuel Dore/Prime Video The show follows an ordinary office worker who finds herself at the heart of a heist What is Steal about? The story follows an ordinary office worker, Zara, who finds herself at the heart of the heist of the century. The synopsis continues: "A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people's pensions and why? "DCI Rhys is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime."

WATCH: Did you see Sophie Turner in Joan?

© Ludovic Robert/Prime Video Sophie Turner plays Zara Who stars in Steal? Sophie Turner, known for her roles in Game of Thrones and the X-Men film series, stars as Zara. She's joined by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen's Gambit) as DCI Rhys, and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo) as Luke.

© Amazon MGM Studios Crime novelist S.A. Nikias pens the series Who is the creative team behind the show? Crime novelist S.A. Nikias writes the series, while Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, Black Mirror) directs the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer. The series comes from executive producers Greg Brenman, who has credits on TV hits such as Peaky Blinders and Doctor Foster, and Rebecca De Souza, known for her work on Sky's The Lovers and Secret Diary of a Call Girl, while Nuala O'Leary (Strike Back) is listed as a producer. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios, whose recent star-studded productions include Heads of State, with Idris Elba, and the Ben Affleck-starring The Accountant 2, is producing alongside Drama Republic, which boasts an impressive slate of shows, including Netflix's One Day, the BBC's Riot Women and Sky's The Lovers. So it's safe to say viewers are in good hands.