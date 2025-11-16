Viewers 'completely immersed' in Jack Whitehall's 'amazing' 6-part thriller

Prime Video viewers have become completely immersed in the 'amazing' six-part thriller Malice, starring Jack Whitehall (Fresh Meat, Jungle Cruise) and David Duchovny (The X-Files). Drawing comparisons to The White Lotus, the series – which hit the streamer on 14 November – follows a charming tutor, Adam, who infiltrates the wealthy Tanner family while they're holidaying in Greece. Jack Whitehall, who is known for his career in both comedy and TV, plays Adam while David Duchovny plays the family patriarch Jamie Tanner.

Ahead of the show's launch, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a big fan of The White Lotus, who is very much looking to fill the gap between seasons, I feel like Malice could just do the job. Sun-soaked setting? Check. Filthy rich characters? Check. A story that promises plenty of manipulation and betrayal? Check. Bring it on!" Intrigued? Keep reading to find out what TV audiences have said about the show…

© Yannis Drakoulidis Carice Van Houten, Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Raza Jaffrey and Christine Adams all star What are viewers saying about Malice? It seems the series has gone down well with viewers at home, with one person commenting: "I'm on the edge of my seat…" "I've only got one episode left to go, I'm completely immersed!! Absolutely amazing cast, I love them all," said another, while a third added: "Watching now, nearly finished episode two. It has a real 'White Lotus' vibe to it." Meanwhile, another penned: "This was a really well-made series. It was a great watch – great characters, great evolution. Jack Whitehall did a great job, as did the rest of the cast."

© Courtesy of Prime David plays Jamie and Jack plays Adam What have TV critics said about Malice? It seems the series has proved a bigger hit with viewers than critics, as it currently holds a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, The Guardian still gave it four stars in its review that read: "It's The White Lotus meets The Talented Mr Ripley, of course, tapping into viewers' distaste for, and fascination with, the lives of the fabulously well-off, and eternal attraction to the underdog who seems set to bring the whole shining thing down." Meanwhile, The Telegraph bestowed three stars, hailing it "as silly as it is sleek" before adding: "In the end it sort of works. You're watching a character who knows he shouldn't really be there, played by a man who knows he shouldn't really be there. Look at it that way, and perhaps the casting is a stroke of genius."



Adam infiltrates the wealthy family However, The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "What damns it is that it has no hook — nothing for a viewer to latch on to, even as we're drowning in a veritable sea of similar so-called pleasures. Better to cut this one loose, and wait for something shinier or meatier to enjoy instead." TV shows need not be a hit with critics in order to be successful. Take Disney+'s All Fair as an example – while slated by critics, the pilot still became Disney+'s most streamed episode of the week, amassing a whopping 3.2 million views globally.

© Prime Video The family holiday in Greece What to expect from Malice The story begins when the wealthy Tanner family is headed to Greece on holiday. When the nanny falls "dangerously ill", charismatic tutor Adam charms his way into their London home to seek vengeance.

© Courtesy of Prime Jack Whitehall causes havoc from within The synopsis continues: "Adam now starts to turn Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family. When Adam's obsession with the family raises questions, those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters – but is it too late to save his family? "In this revenge thriller that proves the past never stays buried, one question remains: how do you protect your family from the enemy within?"

All six episodes of Malice are available to stream on Prime Video now.