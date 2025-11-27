Celebrity Traitors star explains the reason behind second amputation at 29

Actress and the Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd has revealed she has undergone a second leg amputation.

The 29-year-old had one leg amputated when she was 23, following an injury she sustained while playing football aged 15 that did not heal properly.

Now, on TikTok, Ruth revealed news of her second leg amputation. Speaking on the app, she said: "Hi guys, so I have some good news and some bad news.

"Good news, we’ve had a full circle moment, I’m back making TikTok content in my parents’ house, bad news, I can’t do it in front of that lovely blue floral wallpaper anymore, due to the fact that, that room is upstairs, and I’ve just had my second below-knee amputation.

"So unfortunately, those facilities are not available to me at the current moment in time, yes, so lots of unpack there for everyone involved."

The Irish actress went on to say that she had also got a new wheelchair, which she had named "Fat Tony."

Codd added: "She has the top speed of [expletive] all per hour, especially if there’s a step involved."

Ruth built a following posting on TikTok before being cast in Netflix horror series The Midnight Club, her TV debut.

Ruth had spoken previously about intending to have her latest operation in an interview on YouTube channel FFTV.

"The way I use my crutches means I'm always up on my tippy-toes," she told host Grace Neutral.

"With the second one, it was just the same situation. My quality of life, it's never going to get any better from this point."

On The Celebrity Traitors, Codd was the second contestant to be murdered by traitors, TV presenter Jonathan Ross, singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr.

Reflecting on her time in the Traitors' castle during the series, she said: "I mean … to say it's been surreal … I’m not sure that I’m not about to be woken up from a very weird dream."