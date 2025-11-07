Alan Carr issues public apology to Paloma Faith after Celebrity Traitors twist

Following his victorious appearance on Celebrity Traitors, Alan Carr has apologised to his close friend Paloma Faith for sending her packing during the early stages of the hit TV game show and joked he was the father of her unborn child. Fans were shocked as they watched the 49-year-old comedian "murder" the singer, 44, in plain sight, making her the first celebrity to leave the inaugural celebrity version of the BBC series. Alan played the game as a traitor and was crowned the winner during the highly anticipated finale, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

After claiming his victory, Alan appeared on the Celebrity Traitors official podcast Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble, and revealed how it felt having to send his friend home. He reflected: "It was so awful, it really hurt. I am so sorry, you know I am." The star added: "The thing is, when I killed Paloma, I felt sick inside.

"And you've got to remember, it was such a cruel twist to touch someone's face. Now, you're the only one... I mean if I touched any of these other faces, I'd be sent to HR!" Staying true to his comedic roots, Alan also threw in a revelation during his post-show interview: "I want to tell everyone that I am the father of her unborn child. We had a make up hug and one thing led to another."

Forgive and forget

© Instagram Alan Carr publicly apologised to best friend Paloma Faith during an interview after the Celebrity Traitors final

Despite being thrown out of the game following her untimely murder, Paloma, who was watching Alan's live interview from the audience, explained there were no hard feelings between the pair. She said: "I have been known to turn people, and it was an enjoyable experience for both of us.”

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This songstress continued: "Observing tonight and going through my whole plethora of hormonal emotions, I feel like the reason Alan won and I was so sad was we all love him so much. I’m so happy that you won because it was bloody worth it. He won it because everyone loves him and the nation loves him."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Alan was crowned the winner of the hit BBC show

Paloma's pregnancy

Alan and Paloma patched things up just in time as the singer announced she was expecting her third child. Paloma is already a mum to two daughters, whom she shares with her ex-partner, French artist Leyman Lahcine. She welcomed her first child in 2016 and her second in 2021.

© Instagram He celebrated his win with a cake modelled on his own face

Earlier this month, Paloma revealed she was pregnant with her third child but has not disclosed who the father is. She shared her happy news on Instagram, posting two photos that clearly showed off her growing baby bump. She added a caption that read: "Plot twist, mother is mothering (again) #morethangeriatricpregnancy #oappregnancy #oapmilf #18weekspregnant."