Alan Carr reveals real reason he broke down during Celebrity Traitors final

Alan Carr shocked fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga when he revealed he had been behind the twists and turns that controlled the BBC game show during the series finale. Admitting he was the traitor among them, the 49-year-old comedian shocked fans as he broke down in tears, sobbing and apologising for all the "deceit" and "lying". Following his victory, Alan shared the reason behind his emotional reaction with host Ed Gamble during a live recording of the video podcast Traitors Uncloaked.

He explained why his revelation had brought him to tears and admitted his role on the reality show had "taken its toll". Alan said: "I think all the deceit, the lying, the murdering of Paloma and Celia had all taken its toll and then I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK."

Alan continued: "I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK. The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much. Hopefully when people see how upset I was they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures."

As part of the Celebrity Traitors model, the money won at the end would be offered as a donation to the winner's chosen charity. Alan opted to give his prize pot to Neuroblastoma UK, a national charity dedicated to finding a cure and effective treatment for the aggressive form of childhood cancer by the same name.

© Instagram Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga, Alan Carr, Joe Marler and Cat Burns were the show's finalists

An emotional ending

The highly anticipated finale of the first-ever UK based Celebrity Traitors was hosted by Claudia Winkleman and saw Alan alongside his fellow traitor Cat Burns go up against faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga. The group were whittled down to the final three, Alan, David and Nick who revealed their status, ultimately leaving Alan victorious as no one guessed he was a traitor.

© Instagram Alan and Cat were the final traitors left in the game

During the emotional scene, Alan cried when he said: "I’m so sorry, it’s been tearing me apart, I’m so sorry." David and Nick rushed to the comedian and hugged him, reassuring the star that it was only "a game". Following the shock revelation, David was asked if there was anything he would like to say to Alan, to which he answered: "You have played the game brilliantly. It breaks my heart to see how that burden has weighed on you and I couldn’t do it. I admire you for doing it so brilliantly."