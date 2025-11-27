Meet the 7 famous child stars who quit Hollywood after blockbuster success

Peter's role as Charlie Bucket was his sole movie appearance

Peter made his one and only film appearance in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Peter was just 12 when he starred as Charlie Bucket in the Oscar-nominated film. Although he was offered a three-film contract after filming on the movie was wrapped, he opted not to accept it.

The star initially attempted to hide away from his fame, not even revealing his role to his future wife until she met his parents. However, since 1990, Peter has started appearing at his former school on the last day of the academic year to talk about his experiences.

Peter's current career is miles away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, with the star working as a professional vet. Speaking to the American Veterinary Medical Association, he explained: "I can remember the veterinarian coming out and taking care of the horses, and it made a huge impression on me. This person really enjoyed what he did for a living.

"My father was a lawyer, and I really didn't have a clue what he did all day. But I knew exactly what the veterinarian did. Someone making a living from something he enjoyed so much really sparked my interest."

Several of Peter's co-stars also decided against pursuing an acting career, with Paris Themmen, who played Mike Teevee, going into business and Michael Bollner, who played Augustus Gloop, becoming a tax accountant.