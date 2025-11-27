Meet the 7 famous child stars who quit Hollywood after blockbuster success

Some actors we watch grow up after they achieved fame at an early age, whether it was Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz or Macaulay Culkin in the Home Alone franchise, but some decide the world of showbusiness isn't for them.
Whether it's out of fear of typecasting or a lack of interest in the industry, many child stars opt to live a life away from Hollywood.
Join us as we look at the stars who decided against following an acting career, despite appearing in major blockbusters…
Peter's role as Charlie Bucket was his sole movie appearance
Peter Ostrum
Peter made his one and only film appearance in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Peter was just 12 when he starred as Charlie Bucket in the Oscar-nominated film. Although he was offered a three-film contract after filming on the movie was wrapped, he opted not to accept it.
The star initially attempted to hide away from his fame, not even revealing his role to his future wife until she met his parents. However, since 1990, Peter has started appearing at his former school on the last day of the academic year to talk about his experiences.
Peter's current career is miles away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, with the star working as a professional vet. Speaking to the American Veterinary Medical Association, he explained: "I can remember the veterinarian coming out and taking care of the horses, and it made a huge impression on me. This person really enjoyed what he did for a living.
"My father was a lawyer, and I really didn't have a clue what he did all day. But I knew exactly what the veterinarian did. Someone making a living from something he enjoyed so much really sparked my interest."
Several of Peter's co-stars also decided against pursuing an acting career, with Paris Themmen, who played Mike Teevee, going into business and Michael Bollner, who played Augustus Gloop, becoming a tax accountant.
Afshan is one of several Harry Potter stars who retired from acting
Afshan Azad
Afshan is best remembered as Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film series, making her debut in The Goblet of Fire at the age of 17, however, after the film series concluded in 2011, she left acting behind.
Speaking to The Hans India in 2016 about leaving acting behind, she said: "After Potter, I auditioned for a few years in London and did a few little things here and there, but then my family and settling back home in Manchester became a priority.
"I hated being away from my family and friends whilst I was filming, and being around them is my favourite thing. I am still figuring out what I truly want to do. I don't think acting is for me right now, I want to dabble in other areas which interest me."
Other Harry Potter stars who have since retired include Devon Murray, Jamie Waylett, Shefali Chowdhury and Tiana Benjamin.
Carey now works as a financial adviser
Cary Guffey
Cary was only three when he starred as Barry Guiler in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Due to his young age, director Steven Spielberg used method acting techniques to help the toddler with the pressures of acting.
Cary briefly pursued an acting career, appearing in the likes of Cross Creek, The Bear and Poison Ivy. However, in 1985, he made his final screen appearance in North and South at the age of 11.
In his adult life, Cary became a financial adviser, and since 2012, he has worked for PNC Investments. Speaking to NBC in 2018, the star said he never intended to have a career in acting, saying: "My parents drove my agent crazy with the amount of work we turned down, because my English teacher mother was not going to let anything get in the way of my education."
Skandar's life is away from showbusiness now
Skandar Keynes
Although he rocketed to fame as Edmund Pevensie in the Chronicles of Narnia film series, Skandar decided to pursue a very different career and when the franchise wrapped, he stepped away from acting.
In 2010, he started studying Arabic, Persian and Middle Eastern History at Pembroke College, Cambridge. Speaking to Business Insider about stepping away from showbusiness, he said: "I had found an area of study and a course that I was really passionate about.
"I couldn't rationalise delaying that opportunity. And I wasn't convinced that I could effectively balance the two at the same time and be able to achieve what I wanted to achieve at university."
Since leaving university, Skandar has worked for the UN and as a parliamentary adviser in the House of Commons for Conservative MP Sir Crispin Blunt. He currently works as a political adviser.
Gary now lives in New York State
Gary Warren
Gary had just become an adult when he decided to retire from acting in 1972 following the conclusion of Alexander the Greatest. The actor's biggest role was as Peter Waterbury in The Railway Children, and he was 16 at the time of filming.
Speaking about his departure from acting, he admitted: "I'd love to give you a deep Freudian answer but there isn't one. I gave it up, or it gave me up, depending on which way you want to look at it. I had an awful, difficult transition between youth and adult professionally. The truth is, I didn't make it. I couldn't crack the barrier of being typecast and was always looked at as a kid in short trousers."
The English actor currently lives in Woodstock, New York.
Jeffrey made his only film appearance in Jaws
Jeffrey Voorhees
Jeffrey was 12 when he made his only film appearance in the 1975 thriller Jaws, playing the ill-fated Alex Kintner, the second victim of the killer shark.
Despite only appearing in one film, Jeffrey continues to make money from his appearance. Speaking to The Guardian in August, he revealed he's still paid royalties every time the iconic film is shown.
Jeffrey still lives on Martha's Vineyard, the island where the film was shot, and previously ran a seafood restaurant in the scenic locale.
Sean reportedly left acting for a different career path
Sean Frye
Sean was 16 when he landed the part of Steve in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, but he had been acting for years beforehand, debuting in an episode of Emergency! back in 1974. Sean picked up a few other projects following E.T., before making his final appearance in 1988's For Keeps.
He reportedly decided to leave acting to focus on a career in social work.