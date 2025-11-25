The best TV show revivals of all time

While it can be hard to eclipse the charm of an original series, many TV revivals rise to the occasion, bringing fans a fresh dose of nostalgia and excitement. Whether it’s the genuinely great storytelling or simply the thrill of seeing our favourite worlds brought back to life, a TV revival can bring all the classic magic of an all-time great series back to our screens.

I was a huge fan of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (despite that ending!) and to mark 9 years since the revival first came out, we’re taking a look at some of our other favourite TV revivals of all time, and why exactly we loved them so much…

© Getty Images Fans loved the amazing special effects and unique storytelling Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022–) Star Trek has spawned no shortage of spin-offs, but its prequel-style revival, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022–) had both critics and fans hooked. The series follows Captain Christopher Pike and the legendary Mr Spock aboard the USS Enterprise, set before the original series, as they explore uncharted worlds and new civilisations. Capturing the authentic spirit that made Star Trek so popular, fans also praised the visually stunning production and boundary-pushing creativity – a musical episode, anyone? It’s a homage to the original that feels both familiar yet thrillingly new.

© Paramount Fans felt this revival was authentic to the original series Dexter: Resurrection (2025–) Picking up just ten weeks after Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection landed with a bang by revealing that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) not only survived the previous finale, he was immediately thrust into a high-stakes quest to find his son. From the very first episode, the series draws you in with meticulous suspense. Fans on Reddit praised the show for capturing the atmosphere of the original series more than its predecessor, noting that it also felt more consistently entertaining; the series was recently renewed for a second season.

© HBO Though the show divided fans, it remains memorable And Just Like That… (2021–2025) Ok, we’re not saying And Just Like That… reaches the heights of the beloved Sex and the City, but despite our gripes – namely that it didn’t quite capture the original’s magic – the revival was a bold choice that let fans like myself, who missed the original airing, keep up with the legendary New Yorkers in real-time. While fans have admitted it veered into “hate watch” territory, the spirit of the original still pulls you in, and this ambitious follow-up is still one that’s going to be remembered – and rewatched – for years to come.

© Netflix/Everett/Shutterstock The sitcom revival received praise for its witty storytelling One Day at a Time (2017–2020) A reimagined version of the beloved ‘70s sitcom, One Day at a Time (2017–2020) follows a new multigenerational single-parent household navigating daily life. While the original was set in Indianapolis following the Martin family, the revival focuses on the Alvarez family in Los Angeles, led by Cuban-American single mom Penelope (Justina Machado). Keeping the show’s blend of witty storytelling and genuine laugh-out-loud moments, the reboot updated the cultural context to reflect a modern American, reinvigorating the classic series for a new generation – and winning over audiences in the process.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Zack and Kelly are two of many familiar faces in this revival Saved by the Bell (2020–2021) While bringing this staple ‘90s sitcom back into the spotlight was an ambitious move, the show drew audiences in with the promise that its classic characters would return. Set 26 years after Zack and Kelly’s wedding, the halls of Bayside High might be packed with new students, but nearly every original character made a triumphant return, much to the excitement of fans. With strong performances from both its older and newer generations, the show kept the original’s self-aware tone and laugh-out-loud absurdity, but felt suitably fresh and updated for a new era of viewers.

© Disney Channel via Getty Images The popular show followed Cory and Topanga's daughter Girl Meets World (2014–2017) Disney’s Girl Meets World picks up the story of Cory and Topanga Matthews from the iconic ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, this time following their daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard), as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school in New York City. The series honours the spirit of its predecessor while exploring the complexities of a new generation; while some fans on Reddit thought the show skewed younger than its predecessor, viewers were drawn in by the promise of nostalgia, plus the numerous familiar faces that were woven seamlessly into the new plot.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Kyle Maclachlan, Emily Stofle, David Lynch, and Sabrina Sutherland at the Twin Peaks premiere, 70th Cannes Film Festival, 2017 Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) Twin Peaks: The Return resurrected David Lynch and Mark Frost’s cult-classic series over 25 years after the original finale, plunging viewers once again into the eerie, surreal titular town. Picking up decades later, the revival follows FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he navigates alternate timelines to confront old enemies. Though it had a lot to live up to, fans found it to be a worthy new instalment, retaining the signature Lynchian tone and haunting enigmatic plots that made it so popular in the first place.

© Zoe McConnell and Alistair Heap Catherine Tate and David Tennant in the show's 60th Anniversary Special, 2023 Doctor Who (2005–) While it’s easy to forget this long-running show took a lengthy hiatus, Doctor Who stopped regular production in 1989 until the 2005 revival with Christopher Eccleston as The Doctor. Since then, its newer series have been praised for their inventive plots and improved special effects, reinvigorating the classic sci-fi world for newer generations. Successors in the role, like David Tennant and Matt Smith, are widely regarded as fan-favourites, and as of 2025, Doctor Who is celebrating 20 consecutive years of running, proving that the Time Lord’s story continues to captivate audiences old and new alike.