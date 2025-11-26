Meet Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann, the woman stirring up a lot of drama

The drama from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues off screen. The third season of the reality show about women in MomTok aired on November 13 and dug further into the often salacious lives of stars like Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

While MomTok is a broad term for mothers on TikTok, the women of SLOMW took the term and ran with it, creating content about their lives in the Mormon community, parenting, fashion, and the ever present girls' night.

In the two weeks since the third season hit screens, even more drama has come out, with some cast members feuding on social media. After Demi Engemann, 30, posted a skit video of her reading off a phone to Instagram – inferring that the reality show is actually scripted – her cast mate Jessi Ngatikaura, 33, spilled rather NSFW drama. Think intimate moments that should be kept between couples.

"Honey, just because you script YOURSELF doesn't mean our show is scripted," Jessi wrote to Instagram. "This behavior, level of delusion and downward spiral should be studied." She went on sharing some rather private information about Demi's relationship with her husband.

The cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, who will come together at the reunion airing on December 4, are now taking sides – team Demi or team Jessi. But one thing's for sure, the show and its stars are extremely and often confusingly interesting. Here's everything HELLO! knows about Demi as she prepares for season three's reunion.

© Getty Images Demi was a fan favorite of SLOMW during season one During season one, fans were drawn to Demi because of her frank communication style. She was close with Jessi and Taylor Frankie Paul. In the next two seasons, she's become the show's main villain, feuding with several cast members. Regardless of public opinion, Demi has a successful influencing career. She has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 717k followers on Instagram.

© Instagram She married her first husband when she was just 21 In 2015, Demi married her ex-husband, Blake Corbin, when she was just 21-years-old. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Maude in 2018. Demi filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "insurmountable problems."

© Instagram Demi met her second husband through a family friend The reality star started dating Bret Engemann, 46, in 2020. Three years later, Demi revealed in a TikTok video that she met Bret through family friends when she was a child. "So if you don't know, my husband and I are 16 years apart and I knew him through a family friend growing up," Demi said in the video. "He was so much older than me. When I was 9 years old, he was married to his first wife and having babies." After less than a year of dating, the couple got married in April 2021. Demi wrote to Instagram: "In case you missed the update—I MARRIED MY BEST FRIEND! Best day of my life. I love you @bret_engemann. Now let's make 10 babies!!!!"

© Instagram Her husband has a history with reality TV stars Bret's first wife, Angie Harrington, appeared on several episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The former couple met in college and married soon after, though the date isn't widely known. They divorced in 2010, but share two children – Cole and Rome. Angie left The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in 2023 to care for her four-year-old who has autism. But, before joining SLOMW, Demi reached out to Angie for advice. She told Gibson Johns on an episode of Gabbing with Gib: "[Joining SLOMW] was not an easy yes at all. I had seen my husband's ex-wife go through the process of RHOSLC and had her perspective of how that was." Demi noted that Angie shared her experience being on reality television, and for Demi that "put things into perspective."