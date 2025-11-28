Netflix fans obsessed as 'memorable' Christmas rom-com with 'great twists' debuts

Netflix has struck gold with Jingle Bell Heist, a brand new festive rom-com starring Sex Education's Connor Swindells and Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt. The film, directed by Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), debuted on the platform on Wednesday, and in a matter of days, it has garnered glowing reviews from fans. Taking to X, one wrote: "Just watched #JingleBellHeist - really enjoyed it," while a second noted: "This fun holiday caper was such a pleasant surprise! All the great twists made it a really memorable watch. I wasn't familiar with Connor Swindells before this movie, but I agree that he was perfectly-cast in this!"

© Netflix Connor Swindells and Olivia Holt play down on their luck thieves Nick and Sophia

"What a fun movie!! #JingleBellHeist," tweeted a third. "Olivia Holt robbing a department store on Christmas Eve while serving face and flirting with the enemy? Netflix just invented the ONLY holiday movie genre I need for the rest of my life," added a fourth. Meanwhile, a fifth raved: "Connor Swindells and Olivia Holt were great leads. Really enjoyed the vibe of this movie. A good level of humour, too. Overall, a nice festive watch. #JingleBellHeist."

Alongside fan reviews, Jingle Bell Heist has also received a Certified Fresh score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing the film as a "fun" and "entertaining" watch.

What is Jingle Bell Heist about?

As per the official synopsis: "When Sophia Martin (Holt) moved to London from Philadelphia to care for her mother after a cancer diagnosis, she expected life across the pond to be a bit more affordable. Stuck caretaking while working two jobs, Sophia's at her wit's end when she learns her mother's surgery won't be covered by insurance. Desperate for a quick payday, she resorts to robbing her horrible boss, Maxwell Sterling (Peter Serafinowicz), only to be caught by Nick O'Connor (Swindells), a former security consultant turned phone technician.

© Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix Nick and Sophia decide to rob one of London's biggest department stores on Christmas Eve

"Nick has no reason to turn Sophia in, though. He's more interested in teaming up with her to land funds to take care of his daughter after his recent divorce. So Sophia and Nick form an alliance out of desperation, but, as the pair begin to plan the ultimate seasonal scam — a holiday heist at a posh department store — their scheming relationship might just turn into something more."

Rounding out the cast, Amandaland's Lucy Punch also stars, portraying Cynthia Sterling, the wife of heartless department store owner, Maxwell Sterling.

© Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix Lucy Punch portrays Cynthia Sterling

In an interview with DECIDER, Olivia, who is also known for Cloak & Dagger (2018-2019) and Heart Eyes (2025), revealed what it was like working with Connor on the project. "Connor is so talented and so fun, and just really good people," she said. "I had so much fun working with him. When he jumped on board to make this movie with us, I was like, we're good. There's a no-brainer that we're going to make a great movie. Working with him is an honour, really."

Revealing what drew her to Jingle Bell Heist, Olivia reflected: "I love Christmas movies. I've been a sucker for them for a long time, and rom-coms, and I was so excited to work on this movie in particular because of how interesting and unique the script is and how beautiful the characters are and how complex they are."

Jingle Bell Heist is currently available to stream on Netflix.