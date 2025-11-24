All the new movies and shows releasing during Thanksgiving week

Release: November 21 in theaters

Get ready to be obsessulated and changed for good, as the second part of Wicked flies into cinemas. The Jon M. Chu movie is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of a 1995 movie, which was a retelling of Frank L. Baum's original series from 1900!

Part two finally reveals what happens after Elphaba discovers the truth about the so-called Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and her complicated friendship with Glinda.

HELLO! gave the film four stars, writing that it is "completely spellbinding in every way with so many magical twists and turns, as well as being a complete spectacle with a moral beating heart that leaves you reaching for the tissues".