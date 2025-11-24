All the new movies and shows releasing during Thanksgiving week

Holiday season has arrived with Thanksgiving, and with it some of our most anticipated movies and TV shows of the year. From the colorful lands of Oz to queer hockey romances and a comedy reunion 30 years in the making, there is something for everyone this week on the small and big screen.
- So whether you want to stay home and curl up on the sofa with loved ones – or even by yourself – or if you want to brave the chilly weather and visit your local theater with a big bag of popcorn, I've picked the best series and movies for you to binge this week…
Movies:
Wicked: For Good
Release: November 21 in theaters
Get ready to be obsessulated and changed for good, as the second part of Wicked flies into cinemas. The Jon M. Chu movie is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of a 1995 movie, which was a retelling of Frank L. Baum's original series from 1900!
Part two finally reveals what happens after Elphaba discovers the truth about the so-called Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and her complicated friendship with Glinda.
HELLO! gave the film four stars, writing that it is "completely spellbinding in every way with so many magical twists and turns, as well as being a complete spectacle with a moral beating heart that leaves you reaching for the tissues".
Zooptopia 2
Release: November 26 in theaters
It's been nine years since Zooptopia hit cinemas but finally detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back for a brand new adventure, and it's worth the wait.
Big ideas are wrapped in sharp humor, giving something for everyone watching, with this sequel digging into topics that feel relevant to real-world audiences, including systemic change.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman are back to reprise their roles, joined by newcomers Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, and Quinta Brunson.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Release: November 26 in theaters
For those who want more murder with your turkey, the third installment in the "Knives Out" mystery universe is back to whet your appetite.
The Netflix franchise will arrive in theaters on Wednesday, November 26 with Daniel Craig returning as Detective Benoit Blanc for what has been called his "most dangerous case" yet.
With a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Wake Up Dead Man looks set to be another smash for the streamer.
It will be available to stream at home on Netflix from December 12.
Eternity
Release: November 26 in theaters
If you're looking for a classic mid-budget romcom this week, Eternity is the pick for you.
A fantasy romantic comedy film, Eternity stars Elizabeth Olsen as a woman who must choose between two men with whom to spend eternity in the afterlife.
"In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive,"reads the synopsis.
Miles Teller and Callum Turner star in this film.
Rental Family
Release: November 26 in theaters
Brendan Fraser returns to the big screen in this comedy as a struggling actor in Tokyo who finds himself an unusual new job working for a Japanese "rental family" agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers.
A sweet-natured dramedy, early reviews across the popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes have given it a very impressive 96%.
Hamnet
Release: November 26 in limited theaters
Hamnet is the movie to watch if you want to spend your Thanksgiving weekend bawling your eyes out. Jessie Buckley is a guaranteed Oscar nominee for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in this adaptation of the Booker Prize-nominated novel of the same name.
Loosely based on the true story of William Shakespeare's marriage to his wife Agnes and how the death of their young son changed the course of his career, Hamnet is a stunning meditation on using art for collective grief.
Train Dreams
Release: November 21 on Netflix
Is Train Dreams the secret Oscar contender? Based on the beloved novella by Denis Johnson, the Netflix film has been slowly gaining ground among critics with Golden Globe-nominee Joel Edgerton taking on the role of Robert Grainier, whose life unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th century America.
Working as a logger in the Pacific Northwest to expand the nation's railroad empire, he finds his life takes an unexpected turn that leads him to discover a beauty in the world that he had been missing.
Sidelined 2: Intercepted
Release: November 27 on Tubi
Sidelined was a surprise smash hit for Tubi, with this Wattpad-originated teen romance following school cheerleader Dallas, who fights against her feelings for the school's quarterback, Drayton, as she is intent on putting all her focus on landing a coveted dance scholarship to CalArts.
With no mean girls or jerk jocks, Sidelined was the rare YA drama that focused on the internal conflict, and the sequel looks set to be just as dramatic as Drayton faces recovery challenges and Dallas wonders what her future really holds.
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Release: November 22 on Hallmark Channel
Hallmark brings back its Holiday Touchdown series on November 22, which began in 2024 in Kansas City and featured a cameo from Travis Kelce's mom herself, Donna.
The 2025 film follows the story of two potential lovebirds: Holland Roden as a pediatrician who discovers love with a Bills stadium executive (played by Shadowhunters star Matthew Daddario) while uncovering a family Christmas mystery.
Television
Bel Air, season four
Release: November 24 on Peacock
The fourth and final season of Peacock‘s Bel-Air will focus on Will (Jabari Banks) as he tries to balance the excitement of senior year with the expectations of furthering his education.
The reimagined series of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air has been a huge success for Peacock, and the final installment will also see Janet Hubert, Tyra Banks, and Snoop Dogg all make guest appearances.
Stream the first three seasons on Peacock now.
Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniversary Special
Release: Monday November 24 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+
Twenty years after the CBS comedy Everybody Loves Raymond ended, the cast is back on the very stage for a reunion hosted by Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal.
Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten will all appear, and there will also be tributes to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle.
Shakespeare and Hathaway
Release: November 25 on Britbox
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators returns to BritBox on Tuesday, November 25 for a fifth season of the cosy mystery series.
British acting legends Mark Benton and Jo Joynor star as Frank Hathaway and Lu Shakespeare as they solve new mysteries in Stratford-upon-Avon, with their assistant Sebastian.
Ten hour-long episodes will drop weekly beginning on November 25, but you can spend the holiday week catching up on the past four seasons, all of which are available on Britbox.
Stranger Things, season five: part one
Release: November 26 on Netflix
Return to Hawkins and the Upside Down for the fifth and final season of the long-running sci-fi series Stranger Things.
Part one features the first four episodes of the adventure epic as Vecna's return draws ever closer.
"We’ve known for a really long time what the final scene of the show was going to be, which gave us a North Star," co-creator Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2025. "But as far as a lot of the details, that was us and our writers following the story and the characters in ways that often surprised us."
Part two, with three episodes, will drop on December 25, while the final episode will air on December 31.
Heated Rivalry
Release: November 28 on HBO Max
This one is for the BookTok girlies! Rachel Reid’s gay hockey romance novel, Heated Rivalry, is coming to HBO Max on November 28.
The six-episode series centers around two rival professional hockey players – Canadian-born Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) of the fictitious Montreal Metros and Russian-born Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) of the fictitious Boston Raiders – as they navigate a secret fling that lasts years.