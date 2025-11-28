Sheinelle Jones' 6 word statement on TODAY Show results in co-star walking off air

Despite the festive spirit following Thanksgiving, Al Roker threatened to walk off live on air during Friday’s installment of the TODAY Show. The shake-up occurred after the meteorologist’s co-star, Sheinelle Jones, jokingly offended the NBC star by referring to him as her "dad".

The duo, joined by regular co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin for the Third Hour of the show, discussed the gifts they place in stockings for their loved ones on Christmas morning. "What kind of things do you find in a Roker stocking?" asked Sheinelle. "Minitaure card games, fun stuff. Lip balm and stuff for the ladies," replied Al.

Dylan then chimed in on the conversation as she revealed her stocking is usually underwhelming as a mom of three boys. "I feel like mom stockings are usually empty on Christmas morning," she said.

© NBC The hosts discussed Christmas stockings

However, Sheinelle was visibly distracted, bursting into fits of laughter as Al revealed what he likes to put in his stockings. "You're not into it," Dylan asked Sheinelle. "What do you want, an iPhone," added Craig. "There are gifts and then there's the stocking," replied Al.

Sheinelle then made a candid six-word remark that prompted her co-star to walk off the air. "I just feel like if Al Roker is my dad," she said. "That doesn't sound right at all, wow. This Black Friday is gonna leave," responded Al, as he got up out of his chair. The meteorologist then returned to the desk as his co-stars laughed around him.

© NBC Sheinelle offended Al

Al will no doubt be celebrating Christmas with his wife, Deborah, his three children, and his one granddaughter, this season. The NBC host welcomed his firstborn, Courtney, in 1987 with his ex-wife Alice Bell; the pair split in 1994, and Al went on to marry Deborah Roberts in 1995. He then welcomed his daughter Leila in 1998 and his son Nick in 2002.

© Instagram Photo shared by Deborah Roberts on Instagram of her and Al Roker

Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, welcomed their daughter, Sky Clara Laga, in July 2023. Al gushed over his grandchild on a previous episode of TODAY, explaining how "magical" it was to have a grandchild. "The thing is, everyone tells you it's going to be 'this thing', and you don't know; it's like when they tell you about having your first child," he said.

"And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz., 19 inches long, and she's just perfect."