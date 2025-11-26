WATCH Savannah Guthrie unveils towering Christmas tree in multi-million dollar family home

Savannah Guthrie isn’t waiting for December 1 to get into the festive spirit – the TODAY Show anchor has already decked out her sprawling, multi-million-dollar home with Christmas decorations.

The NBC star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her towering Christmas tree at her New York City townhouse. Situated in the white living room that featured a bookshelf and large window, the tree is adorned with colorful baubles – some classic crystal-silver ones and others sentimental ornaments featuring family photographs. One ornament reads "Swiftie," another is shaped like a mushroom, and a third resembles a caviar tin. The eclectic decorations are paired with warm-toned lights wrapped around the fir, illuminating it, with a silver star perched on top. Savannah is known for being a major Taylor Swift fan, and she even dressed up as the singer for Halloween.

Savannah captioned the video: "It’s tiiiiiiiiiime." The TODAY Show host's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her playful yet sentimental decorations. "I love all the personal ornaments you have on the tree! We do the same at our house! Fun to reminisce each year as we put them on the tree!" penned one social media user.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah Guthrie with daughter Vale and son Charley

"I love that you have a memory tree! Us too! Love the flood of memories each ornament brings," wrote another fan. "Your tree is beautiful and I love all the ornaments that are meaningful to you and your family," commented a third follower. Given her key role in the annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, it's no surprise Savannah gets a head start on holiday cheer at home.

Last year, Savannah ushered in the festive season with a new addition to her family. "Merry Christmas and happiest holidays! Oh, and we have a new family member," Savannah captioned an Instagram post that revealed their family Christmas card. "So. Very. Merry!! Sending all our love, Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley and introducing…" The second image on the back of the card revealed that they have welcomed a puppy into their family, named Fetch.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah showed off her Christmas tree

"Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley are delighted to announce that this year, we made Fetch happen. Merriest everything to all and blessings for 2025!"

Savannah lives with her husband Michael Feldman and their two young children, Vale and Charles. While they are based in NYC during the week, they spend the majority of their weekends in Upstate New York, where they own a larger property.

The family of four relocated to their new home in the summer of 2023 after listing their Tribeca apartment for $7.1 million in January that year. In September 2023, they slashed the asking price by $500,000. The couple purchased their 3,735-square-foot Tribeca abode back in 2017. This will be Savannah's second Christmas in her new New York City townhouse.