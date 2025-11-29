All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel West speaks about late parents in moving interview

Samuel West was born into an acting dynasty, with the All Creatures Great and Small star being the son of Gentleman Jack star Timothy West and Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales.

In a new interview with The Times, the actor reflected on how his parents' names may have helped him land parts, while also movingly admitting that he didn't "know" who he was following their deaths, which happened within a year of each other.

He told the publication: "I've been feeling enormously privileged, not just as a straight white man born into an industrialised society with parents who were reasonably well-off, but as somebody who went into the family business and knew my way around.

"I don't think I got jobs because of who my parents are, but I've probably got auditions. I can't separate my own career from the very lucky start I had. I'm not entirely sure I know who I am without them. I expect I'm about to find out."

Samuel is best known for his role as vet Siegfried Farnon in Channel 5's hit period drama, All Creatures Great and Small. The 59-year-old actor has also starred in Darkest Hour, The Gentleman and Slow Horses.

Timothy and Prunella's deaths

Timothy died at the age of 90 on 12 November 2024. The news was confirmed by his three children in a statement that read: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."

Timothy's wife of 61 years, Prunella Scales, sadly died less than a year after her late husband, with the actress passing away 27 October 2025, at the age of 93.

Samuel was close to both of his parents, and speaking on BBC Radio 4's Last Word, he reflected on his emotions that neither of his parents would see him performing as Malvolio in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

"I mean, the first time we did it, it was just after my father's death, and I sort of did it for him, but the idea that neither of them will see it now makes me very sad, but I mean, they'll see it somehow," he said.

"People said after her death, they'll be reunited in heaven, cruising canals, but actually, knowing my parents, I think they're much more likely to be touring some agitprop play."