All Creatures Great and Small fans finally receive update on show's future

Ring the alarm! All Creatures Great and Small has just received a thrilling new update – and fans are sure to be pleased about this one. The hit Channel 5 series, based on James Herriot's cherished books, follows a group of vets living in the Yorkshire Dales – and it has now officially been greenlit for seasons seven and eight.

If that wasn't enough to make your day, both seasons will also feature a heartwarming Christmas special.

© Channel 5

This is fantastic news for fans of the long-running show, which first began in 2020 after reviving the 1978 original series. With a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, All Creatures Great and Small remains Channel 5's most successful drama series to date, and its dedicated fanbase never fails to show up for a new season.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Trailer

Read on for everything you need to know about the two new seasons, as well as those bonus Christmas episodes…

What have the All Creatures Great and Small creators said about seasons 7 and 8?

Greg Barnett, 5's Commissioning Editor, said: "All Creatures Great and Small is a jewel in 5's drama crown and continues to delight viewers year after year. Its warmth, humour and heart, set against the beauty of Yorkshire, have made it a firm audience favourite.

"We're thrilled to extend its future with two more series, with many new stories still to tell and more unforgettable adventures ahead for our Skeldale family."

© 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph play husband and wife Helen and James

Meanwhile, Melissa Gallant and Sharon Moran, joint Executive Producers for Playground, commented: "We frequently receive letters from viewers about how the show has brought joy, comfort and relief in challenging times.

"Making television that has that effect and is beloved around the world year after year is the greatest privilege, and we're thrilled to be continuing the All Creatures journey with 5, Masterpiece on PBS and All3Media International into series 7 and 8. It's a show which people love to watch and love to make and we can't wait for more adventures in beautiful Yorkshire with our wonderful cast and crew."

Speaking of the audiences overseas, Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE Susanne Simpson added: "All Creatures Great and Small has found its way into the hearts of American audiences and is one of our most watched series on MASTERPIECE. I'm thrilled to bring more seasons of the warmth, hope and humor that make this series so special to MASTERPIECE PBS."

© 5 Samuel West and Callum Woodhouse play brothers Siegfried and Tristan

What is All Creatures Great and Small about?

While we await details of season seven, the most recent series landed in September. Jumping forward to 1945, season six returned viewers to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales – and this time, the war was nearly over.

© 5 Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

The synopsis reads: "The intervening years have seen our cherished Skeldale gang somewhat scattered with James and Helen now living at Heston Grange farm, Tristan serving overseas, Mrs Hall away and Siegfried struggling to cope on his own at Skeldale, but they gladly reunite as the war in Europe comes to a close and look forward to a peaceful future.

"The series brings its usual soothing warmth, humour and sense of community alongside a host of animals great and small."

Series one to six of All Creatures Great and Small are currently available to stream on 5, with the 2025 Christmas Special due to air on 5 later this year. In the US, MASTERPIECE on PBS will air series 6 from Sunday 11 January 2026.