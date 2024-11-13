Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prunella Scales' husband Timothy West dies aged 90 - family release statement
Timothy West and Prunella Scales in 2017 © Getty

The actor was married to actress Prunella Scales

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
8 minutes ago
Timothy West has died peacefully in his sleep aged 90 "with his friends and family at the end," his family said. 

The actor, who was married to fellow actor Prunella Scales for 61 years, is known for his extensive experience as a theatre actor. He's racked up TV credits in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Gentleman Jack. Together, they've presented the adored show, Great Canal Journeys. 

Timothy West (Bargees of the Year winner) and Prunella Scales at The Oldie of the Year Awards, London, Britain - 02 Feb 2016© James Gourley/Shutterstock
His children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West said in a statement issued by his agent: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

 "Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

The couple were married for 61 years© Getty
 "We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."

Timothy married Fawlty Towers star Prunella in 1963. Three years after tying the knot, the pair welcomed their first child together, Samuel, in 1966.

English actors Timothy West and his wife Prunella Scales, November 1977© Getty
English actors Timothy and his wife Prunella pictured in November 1977

Samuel has gone on to become an actor like his parents and these days is best known for his role in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small.

They also have a younger son named Joseph who has joined his famous parents on their programme, Great Canal Journeys. Timothy also has a daughter named Juliet from his first marriage. 

