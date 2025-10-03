All Creatures Great and Small viewers saying same thing as new cast member makes debut

The new season of Channel 5's beloved period drama, All Creatures Great and Small, is well and truly underway. There's been plenty of change in the sixth series already, including the arrival of James and Helen's second child, Rosie, and Tristan's return to Darrowby after years spent at war. In Thursday night's episode, viewers were introduced to another fresh face in the form of local nurse Sister Rose, played by Elexi Walker (Doctors, Peaky Blinders).

Sister Rose made her debut on the show as James's new client. The vet visits the nurse when one of her rescue dogs falls ill, prompting James to buy an X-ray machine from the hospital in the hopes that it will benefit the surgery. It's safe to say that the arrival of Sister Rose has gone down well with viewers, who have given their verdict on social media. Keep reading to find out what they said.

© Helen Williams / ©Playground Television UK Ltd. 2025 / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Viewers praised Darrowby's latest arrival What have viewers said about Sister Rose? Viewers have welcomed the new arrival with open arms, with many praising the newcomer on social media. One person wrote: "Another strong woman on the show," while another added: "We love having strong women on the show." A third fan penned: "Sister Rose. Love her already!" while another hoped to see more of her on the programme, adding: "I already love Sister Rose. I hope we can keep her permanently."

WATCH: The trailer for All Creatures Great and Small series 6

© Helen Williams / ©Playground Television UK Ltd. 2025 / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Elexi Walker plays Sister Rose What to expect from All Creatures Great and Small season 6? For those who have yet to catch up with the first two episodes, the series opens in May 1945 as victory in Europe is declared. The opening episode finds Skeldale House "at sixes and sevens" as James juggles his busy family life with his work at the surgery, which includes an "exceptionally challenging Siegfried". The synopsis continues: "Helen's enjoying time with young Jimmy and Rosie but has big changes afoot at Heston to contend with. Tristan returns from several years at war and will have to re-adjust to life back home in Darrowby. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall works hard to bring everybody back together and restore harmony at the surgery! We watch as our characters reconnect with each other and find their renewed purpose, looking to a brighter future as the world around them starts to breathe again."

© Channel 5 All Creatures Great and Small is a beloved fixture of the autumn TV schedule Why All Creatures Great and Small is worth watching What better way to see in the autumn months than with a new season of All Creatures Great and Small? The popular Channel 5 period drama has become a beloved autumn TV favourite in many households across the nation – and it's not hard to see why. Not only is the show set against the picturesque backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, but each episode tells a heartwarming story which perfectly blends humour, drama and emotion through its brilliant cast of charming characters. If you're looking for escapist, feel-good TV, then All Creatures Great and Small is the perfect pick.