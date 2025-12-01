Happy Days '3 Amigos' reunite for incredible moment that leaves fans asking questions

It was a heartwarming blast from the past as three beloved stars of Happy Days reunited for a fan event that sent waves of nostalgia through social media.

Don Most, Henry Winkler, and Anson Williams, known to millions as Ralph Malph, The Fonz, and Potsie, were all smiles as they posed together at FAN EXPO, celebrating decades of friendship and iconic television history. The trio looked relaxed and happy, clearly enjoying the reunion and the love from longtime fans.

Henry stood center stage in a navy sweater reading "if you will it, it is not a dream", radiating charisma. Don sported a cozy hoodie from Ocean City, Maryland, while Anson kept it casual in a plaid shirt, their fan badges hanging proudly around their necks.

Behind them, autographed memorabilia lined the tables, showcasing their legendary careers and enduring fanbase. For fans of Happy Days, seeing these "three amigos" together again was a touching reminder of the show's lasting legacy and the real-life friendships it helped form.

"Three Amigos Together Again! Truly Happy Days!" Anson captioned the post shared to his Facebook account. “How about a Senior Happy Days special reunion movie,” suggested one delighted fan.

"Would this be the place to ask a question that has been keeping me awake for over 40 years? Why weren’t Ralph and especially Potsie part of the Happy Days hour long finale? Ralph was an integral part of the show’s success, he watched Joanie grow up, he was a close friend of the Cunningham family and he had been Chachi’s roommate and bandmate," another fan questioned.

"Certainly he rated a wedding invitation. And Potsie had watched Joanie grow up, he was still Chachi’s roommate, and you were the only performer, besides Marion Ross to be listed in the credits on every opening of the show, starting on Love American Style. This ruined the last episode for me in the 1980s and when you came up as a Friend suggestion, I figured now would be the time to ask."

While the actors didn't address the specific question about the final wedding scene at the reunion, the absence of Ralph and Potsie from the series' final episodes stemmed from earlier contract negotiations.

Don told SlashFilm that he left the show after Season 7 because he felt the material's quality had declined and the studio would not agree to his request for more opportunities outside of the role. Similarly, Anson Williams had already pursued directing, limiting his role on the show. Their decisions, made years before the finale, left them absent for the final farewell.

Happy Days aired from 1974 to 1984, and followed the Cunningham family and their teenage son, Richie, along with his bevy of friends. Famed director Ron Howard played Richie, while Henry portrayed the popular greaser Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli and Donny Most played funny guy Ralph Malph.

The series was created by Garry Marshall, and spawned several spinoffs, including Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy and Joanie Loves Chachi. The cast has reunited several times over the years, including at the 2024 Emmy Awards, when Ron and Henry took to the stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Happy Days. The pair have been close pals for decades, and their on-screen chemistry as best friends was obvious from the beginning.

"We just clicked as acting partners," Ron told People, adding that their friendship was one of the "really great gifts of my adult life". He continued: "When we worked together, there was something that happened out of the blue. We had a shorthand with the script. He went where I went, I went where he went, and it became something else." Henry recalled the devastating moment when he found out that Ron was leaving the show in pursuit of his directing dreams.

"My first thought was, 'I'm going to die now,'" he admitted. "My great acting partner on this show, my good friend, is no longer going to be here. My life is over. And that was in the first two seconds. Then I said, 'Ron, we've talked about this since the beginning. All you want to do is be a director. It's in your DNA. Go and be the best you can be, and I cannot wait to see what you do.'"

Ron went on to make his directorial debut with 1977's Grand Theft Auto, and brought Henry on board when making Night Shift in 1982. "It became an absolute no-brainer for the studio if Henry would say yes. I gave him the script. I said, 'I could see you in either role. And I'd love to do it with you if this interests you. And if it doesn't, I understand,'" Ron told the publication.