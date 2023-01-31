Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days star Cindy Williams dies aged 75

Cindy Williams, the star of iconic sitcoms such as Happy Days and its spin-off Laverne & Shirley, has passed away at the age of 75.

Her children Zak and Emily Hudson released a statement to the Associated Press which read: "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.

"Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved."

The actress was in Los Angeles and passed away of a brief illness. She is survived by her two children from her marriage to Bill Hudson, which ended in divorce in 2000.

Cindy made a name for herself with her supporting role on Happy Days through the late 70s, before becoming a sitcom legend thanks to her star-making role in Laverne & Shirley.

She starred opposite Penny Marshall for eight seasons

She played one of the title characters, Shirley Feeney, alongside Penny Marshall for a total of eight seasons and consistently drew in strong ratings.

The actress' website also changed to reflect her passing, with the main heading changing to read: "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cindy Williams.

Several fans reacted to the news with sadness, and among her famous fans, one of the first to express her sadness was Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the first celebrities to react to the news

The Oscar-nominated actress shared a photograph of a young Cindy while writing: "Cindy was AMAZING! Such a great, natural comedian. So wide open. Such a sad loss."

