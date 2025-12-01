Seth Meyers' daughter Adelaide, 4, charms viewers in adorable Late Night moment

Seth Meyers brought a burst of family chaos and charm to the Thanksgiving episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, thanks to three very special guests: his and wife Alexi Ashe's children Ashe, 9, Axel, 7, and Adelaide, 4. Though all three kids enjoyed their moment on stage, it was little Adelaide – known affectionately as Addie – who quickly stole the show.

© Instagram Seth with his three children on The Late Show

The fun began when Seth asked the trio what costumes they wore for their family's Thanksgiving and Christmas cards. Addie enthusiastically shouted "Turkey," before following up with "Elf-aba." Seth momentarily misheard her answer as "Alphabet," prompting Ashe to jump in with the correct pronunciation: "She said Elphaba."

Seth Meyer's daughter Addie backstage with Cynthia Erivo

Axel then clarified that the family had dressed as characters from the 2003 holiday classic Elf, with Addie adding that their cousin Agnes "was a tomato." And the four-year-old kept the laughs coming. When Seth asked about their journey to the studio, Addie matter-of-factly announced, "The subway smelled like diarrhea," sending both her brothers – and the audience – into hysterics.

Seth leaned into the sibling dynamic, asking Addie whether her brothers were silly. She confirmed they were, punctuating her answer by giving each a playful smack and erupting into giggles. When Seth asked which brother was "sweetest," Addie wrapped her arms around eldest sibling Ashe. But when prompted to identify which brother was "roughest," she pointed firmly at Axel before declaring, "I love this one, but not that one," and hugging Ashe again.

© WWD via Getty Images Seth with wife Alexi Ashe at the Kering Caring For Women Dinner

Seth also revealed that Addie's bond with Ashe began long before she was born — it was Ashe who had hoped the family would welcome a baby sister. Axel, meanwhile, made sure he wasn't overshadowed by his younger siblings, breaking into an impromptu dance routine that delighted the audience. "Sometimes you can just tell when Axel wants to dance, can't you," Seth joked.

When the interview wrapped, Addie wasn't quite ready to exit the spotlight. Leaning into her microphone, she protested with a firm, "No, no, no, no," drawing another wave of laughter from the crowd.

© Getty Images Seth and Alexi attend The 2024 Met Gala

After the episode aired, Seth took to Instagram on 28 November to clear up some of Addie's more puzzling answers. "Lest anyone think Addie was talking nonsense," he wrote, "some of her most confusing answers made a ton of sense."

He included a photo of cousin Agnes in a red elf costume – the inspiration for Addie believing she had dressed as a tomato – and credited guest Cynthia Erivo for inspiring the "Elf-aba" line. "Special shout out to @cynthiaerivo," he added, "for taking the time to talk to her right before her interview!"