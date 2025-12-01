My Girl's Anna Chlumsky turns heads with appearance 34 years after hit movie's debut

It's been more than three decades since My Girl made its big screen debut, and the movie's star, Anna Chlumsky, looks amazing!

The 44-year-old — who played Vada Sultenfuss in the coming-of-age flick alongside Macauley Culkin — recently made an appearance on late night show, Good Night New York, and fans were in awe of her glamorous look.

Anna oozed confidence in a knitted, figure-hugging, striped dress which she teamed with a pair of nude stilettos. She wore her glossy, dark locks loose with bangs and her complexion was glowing.

Anna stepped away from acting after My Girl 2, to attend college.

Speaking of how difficult it was to get work, she told People: "I wasn't getting jobs, I wasn't getting booked, I was told I was too fat or too ugly. You're living on a risk-reward system, and that can be extremely damaging."

Anna continued: "It was an uphill battle to believe in myself at all. But I knew I was intelligent, and I knew I wanted to get my education."

After six years out of the spotlight, she felt inspired to return and enrolled at Atlantic Acting School. She began auditioning again and has had a string of roles ever since.

Anna is a six-time Emmy nominee for her role as Amy Brookheimer on Veep. She went on to play journalist Vivian Kent, in the 2022 Netflix show, Inventing Anna, has starred in Halt and Catch Fire, and currently plays Dawn Hudson in the Apple TV+ crime drama series Smoke.

It was only later in life that Anna realized the impact of My Girl and the adult themes it dealt with.

Anna found fame in the 1990s and navigated being a child star

She played 11-year-old hypochondriac Vada who was obsessed with death. Macauley played her best friend, Thomas, who tragically died from an allergic reaction to bee stings in the film.

"We didn’t know how to put into words what we were doing back then," Anna explained to People. "It took until I was in my 20s for me to realize it had such resonance. People would say, ‘My best friend died, and I don’t know what I would have done without that movie.'"

Talking of the effect the movie had on her life, she added: "We've all got something that shaped us, and this is mine."

Away from the small screen, Anna, has been married to her husband, Shaun So, since 2008.

They welcomed their first daughter, Clara, in July 2013, and their second, Penelope, three years later. Anna can't imagine her children following in her footsteps and becoming child actors.

"I certainly don’t want them to be professional before they’re grown," she told People. "My plan is just to present them with any activity that they want, but they certainly don’t need the pressure of earning money with that skill until they’re adults and can make that decision on their own. So at 18, enjoy."