15 actors who ruled the '90s - then stepped out of the spotlight

The ‘90s were a golden era for fresh faces and unforgettable performances, launching a wave of actors who quickly became household names. While some continued acting into the new millennium, others traded the spotlight for roles behind the scenes or to focus on family life. We’ve picked 15 of our favourite ‘90s stars who owned the decade to find out what they’re up to now.
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan burst onto the rom-com scene in 1989 with her iconic starring role in When Harry Met Sally (1989), and remained the IT-girl of the genre throughout the ‘90s with her roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998). Due to personal priorities, Meg largely stepped away from big Hollywood roles in the 2000s, instead focusing on smaller appearances and behind the scenes work. She made her directorial debut in 2015 with the drama film Ithaca, and after an eight year hiatus from acting, Meg delighted rom-com fans worldwide when she starred in and directed the film What Happens Later (2023).
Alicia Silverstone
As if there was a ‘90s actress whose wardrobe was as enviable as Alicia Silverstone, who became synonymous with her 1995 role as the stylish socialite Cher Horowitz in Clueless. After big roles in Batman & Robin (1997) and Blast from the Past (1999), she gradually moved out of the spotlight in the 2000s, shifting her focus to activism and family life. While she has had supporting roles in recent films like Senior Year (2022) and Y2K (2024), Alicia is well known for her animal welfare activism, having been a vegan since 1998 and collaborated numerous times with animal rights group PETA.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
A ‘90s heartthrob thanks to I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and She’s All That (1999), Freddie Prinze Jr. transitioned away from leading roles in the early 2000s, but remained active as an actor. He’s since lent his voice to popular animated shows like Star Wars Rebels, and recently reprised his role as Ray Bronson in the I Know What You Did Last Summer remake. A passionate wrestling fan, Freddie also brings his insights to the mic as host of the podcast Wrestling With Freddie, diving deep into the world of professional wrestling.
Rick Moranis
With several blockbuster hits in ‘80s, including Ghostbusters (1984), Spaceballs (1987), and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989), Rick Moranis was a staple in DVD shops worldwide throughout the ‘90s. After several Honey sequels and his role as Barney Rubble in The Flintstones (1994), Rick quietly stepped away from Hollywood in the late ‘90s to care for his two children after his wife sadly passed away. In 2025, he surprised fans by confirming he’d appear in the long-awaited Spaceballs 2, marking his first major film role in nearly 30 years.
Bridget Fonda
The daughter of Peter Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda, Bridget Fonda lived up to her status as Hollywood royalty in the 1990s. Best known for her performances in the romantic-comedy Singles (1992) and Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997), she also received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role in Into the Gloaming (1997). Bridget retired from acting in 2002, and has not appeared on screen since, choosing to concentrate on family life. She is married to acclaimed composer Danny Elfman, and has elected to lead a life away from the spotlight.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
A child star famous for the sitcom Home Improvement (1991-1999) and voicing young Simba in The Lion King (1994), Jonathan Taylor Thomas left acting at the height of his fame in 1998 to focus on his education, craving a quieter life. He has since made occasional cameo appearances in shows like The Simpsons and Veronica Mars, while earning multiple degrees from Harvard and Columbia University. Since 2017, Jonathan has served as a national board member of SAG-AFTRA, the media labour union.
Jennifer Grey
Declaring “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”, Jennifer Grey danced her way to global fame with her starring role in Dirty Dancing (1987). After a number of TV movie appearances throughout the ‘90s, as well as a stint on Broadway with The Twilight of the Golds (1993), Jennifer stepped out of the spotlight after a rhinoplasty procedure altered her appearance, leading to a loss of recognition. Speaking of her surgery, she said: “I went into the operating room a celebrity and came out anonymous”. Jennifer slowly began to return to screens in the 2000s, delighting fans by reconnecting with her dance roots when she won Dancing with the Stars in 2010. Jennifer most recently co-starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in the Oscar-nominated film A Real Pain (2024).
Neve Campbell
The original scream queen, best known for her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise (1996 onwards), Neve Campbell’s breakthrough role was in the teen drama series Party of Five (1994-2000). After a string of popular films in the late ‘90s, Neve took a brief hiatus from acting, returning with a recurring role in the supernatural drama series Medium (2007). While she occasionally returns for select TV and indie film projects, Neve has so far returned to every Scream film aside from Scream VI, and delighted horror fans when she revealed she would return for 2026’s Scream 7.
Heather Graham
Known for her standout role as ‘Rollergirl’ in Boogie Nights (1997), and for starring in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), Heather Graham transitioned to more supporting film and TV roles in the 2000s. She co-starred in The Hangover (2009) and its sequel, and also played Dr. Molly Clock in season 4 of the medical sitcom Scrubs in 2004. Her most recent role was in 2025’s Gunslingers alongside Nicolas Cage. Heather has previously spoken up about sexism in Hollywood, and has also expressed interest in directing more in the future following her directorial debut with Half Magic (2018).
Phoebe Cates
‘80s bombshell Phoebe Cates is best known for her role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), but continued as a successful actress in the ‘90s with roles in the comedy film Drop Dead Fred (1991) and the historical comedy-drama Princess Caraboo (1994). Phoebe largely stepped away from acting in the mid-to-late 1990s after marrying actor Kevin Kline, to prioritise raising her family away from the Hollywood spotlight. Her last film was The Anniversary Party (2001), which she acted in as a favour to her friend and former Ridgemont High co-star Jennifer Jason Leigh. Now a successful businesswoman, she runs the upmarket clothing and homeware boutique ‘Blue Tree’ in New York City’s Upper East Side.
Macaulay Culkin
Inseparable from his most iconic role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone (1990) and its first sequel, Macaulay Culkin also starred in the heartfelt coming-of-age drama My Girl (1991) and the adventure comedy hit Richie Rich (1994), making him the definitive child star of the era. After experiencing burnout from his whirlwind rise to fame, Macaulay took a long hiatus from acting around the mid ‘90s. He’s since appeared in smaller indie films, like the 2019 comedy Changeland, and had several guest TV appearances in shows like American Horror Story in 2021. He charms fans with a quirky online presence, riffing on his child star status, while melting hearts with posts celebrating his wife, actress Brenda Song.
Val Kilmer
One of the most versatile and captivating actors of the ‘90s, he entered the era a breakout star following his role as ‘Iceman’ in Top Gun (1986). He played musician Jim Morrison in the biographical music film The Doors (1991) alongside Meg Ryan, and donned the cape as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 1995’s Batman Forever. Val was more selective with his roles in the 2000s, often choosing independent projects over big blockbusters. Following his throat cancer diagnosis around 2014, Val took a significant step back from acting to focus on his health. His final film role was a cameo reprising Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), before he sadly passed away in April 2025. In a heartfelt tribute, The Doors’ drummer John Densmore took to Instagram to praise Val’s uncanny portrayal of Jim Morrison in the 1991 film, saying it was so powerful it “gave him the creeps”.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar ruled the late ‘90s with her iconic portrayal of Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003), which redefined the teen superhero genre, as well as memorable roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and Cruel Intentions (1999). While she continued to act in the 2000s, she gradually stepped away to focus on family life, and pursue other passions like cooking and philanthropy. Married to Freddie Prinze Jr., she continues to balance motherhood with occasional acting roles. Alongside her husband, she made a cameo as her original character Helen Shivers in the 2025 remake of I Know What You Did Last Summer, and is set to co-star in the 2026 comedy horror film Ready or Not: Here I Come.
Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard became a fan favourite in the late ‘90s thanks to his unforgettable role as the manic Stu in Scream (1996), and supporting roles in Hackers (1995) and She’s All That (1999). Finding lasting fame as the lovable goofball Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo (2002), he became the official voice of the animated role in 2010. While he didn’t leave the spotlight entirely, Matthew took on more character roles and smaller projects after his late '90s success. He’s recently resurfaced in pop culture with a critically praised turn in Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023), and horror fans were thrilled to learn he’ll reprise his original role in the highly anticipated Scream 7 (2026).
Geena Davis
A defining leading lady of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Geena Davis is best known for blockbusters like Beetlejuice (1988), Thelma & Louise (1991), and A League of Their Own (1992). Geena has spoken candidly about the ageism she experienced in Hollywood, with roles becoming scarce after she turned 40. She became a fierce advocate for gender equity in media, founding the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004, and continues to act selectively, with an upcoming role in science fiction series The Boroughs (2026), directed by Stranger Things producers The Duffer Brothers.