15 actors who ruled the '90s - then stepped out of the spotlight

One of the most versatile and captivating actors of the ‘90s, he entered the era a breakout star following his role as ‘Iceman’ in Top Gun (1986). He played musician Jim Morrison in the biographical music film The Doors (1991) alongside Meg Ryan, and donned the cape as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 1995’s Batman Forever. Val was more selective with his roles in the 2000s, often choosing independent projects over big blockbusters. Following his throat cancer diagnosis around 2014, Val took a significant step back from acting to focus on his health. His final film role was a cameo reprising Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), before he sadly passed away in April 2025. In a heartfelt tribute, The Doors’ drummer John Densmore took to Instagram to praise Val’s uncanny portrayal of Jim Morrison in the 1991 film, saying it was so powerful it “gave him the creeps”.

