Who were the highest paid child stars of the 90s and how much did they earn?

Whether you were a Casper the Friendly Ghost fan or never missed a Mary-Kate and Ashley original, the '90s gave us some of the most iconic child roles in film history – with their actors becoming equally iconic. With Hollywood notoriety often came hefty salaries that rivaled those of their adult counterparts, and continued to support these leading stars into adulthood.

From the familiar face who reportedly earned over $200 million from a single film, to the child stars who become global billionaires, here’s what some of the decade’s highest paid kids in Hollywood earned during the era, and what they’re getting up to today.

All current net worth data is taken from celebritynetworth.com.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Macaulay secured a lucrative contract for Home Alone's second film Macaulay Culkin Though Macaulay Culkin took a hiatus from Hollywood after Richie Rich (1994), he’d already cemented himself as the wealthiest child star of the decade, becoming the first child actor to earn over $1 million for a single film thanks to My Girl (1991). After earning around $100,000 for the first Home Alone (1990) film, Macaulay secured a far more lucrative contract for its second instalment in 1992, raking in approximately $4.5 million as well as 15 percent of merchandising revenue – with his total take-home earnings estimated to be well over $200 million. Though he’s no longer earning the staggering sums of the 90s, with an approximate net worth of $25 million, Macaulay is back delighting us on screens again with a recent turn in Prime’s smash-hit Fallout (2025).

© FilmMagic, Inc Jonathan and his co-stars tried to negotiate for a higher salary on Home Improvement Jonathan Taylor Thomas As one of several child stars on the hugely popular sitcom Home Improvement (1991–1999), Jonathan Taylor Thomas was earning an estimated $8,000 per episode – though it’s believed the show’s child actors unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with Disney for a higher sum. Despite this, Jonathan likely got a hefty sum from the network when he voiced Young Simba in The Lion King (1994), followed by an approximate $600,000 for his role in Tom and Huck (1995). While he no longer acts, Jonathan has served as a national board member of SAG-AFTRA, the media labour union, since 2017 – and still has a net worth of around $12 million.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images The duo's company was worth over $1 billion by the 2000s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen After joining Full House (1989–1995) aged just nine months old, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen entered the 90s as some of the most well-to-do tots in Hollywood, believed to have been making $80,000 per episode by the time the show ended. After their global empire Dualstar was founded in 1993, the twins went on to earn millions from films, merchandise, and cosmetics, with the company grossing over $1 billion by 2002. The pair are now successful fashion designers who spend much of their time running their luxury brand, The Row, though they likely still have their media empire to thank for their $1 billion joint net worth.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Christina opened up about supporting her family financially as a child Christina Ricci Though Wednesday herself is believed to have only made a modest sum for her breakthrough role in The Addams Family (1991) and its 1993 sequel, Christina Ricci reportedly went on to make a much larger sum for Casper (1995) thanks to the film’s box office gross of $290 million worldwide. Christina revealed to The Guardian that she helped out her family “quite a bit” at just 10 years old, adding that “I wanted to keep working, because all of a sudden my brother could go to college.” With high paydays for subsequent hits like Sleepy Hollow (1999), combined with her modern standouts like Yellowjackets (2021–), the fan-favourite star has maintained an estimated net worth of $9 million.

© Getty Images Fred transitioned to a lucrative directing career following his hit show Fred Savage After landing the main role of Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years (1989–1993) at 12 years old, Fred Savage is thought to have been one of the show’s highest-paid stars, though it’s unclear exactly what his salary totaled. Following his acting stint, Fred also began working as a director in adulthood, directing episodes of popular TV shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family. With both his on and off-screen talents combined, Fred now has an average net worth of around $30 million, likely still earning residuals for the hugely successful sitcom; the Hollywood star also has launched a watch grading company in 2025.