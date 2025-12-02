Call the Midwife reveals return of fan-favourite star for Christmas special

Call the Midwife fans can look forward to the return of actor Max Macmillan in this year's Christmas special, as his character Timothy Turner is welcomed home to Poplar.

Timothy previously left Poplar to train as a doctor in Edinburgh, as was revealed in the 2024 Christmas special.

There's no doubt fans will be looking forward to the return of Max, who is one of the cast's longest-serving members, having starred on the show since season two in 2012. The young actor, who is also a musician and is part of the indie band Eyam, has been praised by fans for his performances over the years. His absence in the previous season didn't go unnoticed by viewers, who questioned his whereabouts on social media when series 14 began.

Plus, with the Christmas special set across both Hong Kong and Poplar, viewers are in for a treat festive period. While the beloved period drama has been on our screens for over a decade now, creator Heidi Thomas knows how to keep things fresh, and never runs out of moving stories to tell. HELLO! recently listed our must-watch Christmas specials on the BBC this year, and Call the Midwife is certainly on it. I have a feeling this year's special could just be the best yet!

Max's return in the Christmas special

The news of Max's return was announced on the show's official Instagram page on Monday. Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of Max on set, the caption read: "Behind the Scenes on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Tim's back!"

"This Christmas the Turners welcome their eldest back from his doctor training - and won't you look at that seventies long hair! It has been absolutely WONDERFUL to have Max Macmillan back on set....and we are delighted to tell you that Max will be playing his full part in this year's festivities."

The post also teased the upcoming special, which will see Shelagh and Patrick Turner "have quite the journey to make in our Christmas story," according to the caption, which added: "And we're not just talking geography."

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Welcome back Timothy. Can't wait to see everyone in the Christmas special," while another added: "I can’t wait! So happy Tim's back!!"

What to expect from the Call the Midwife Christmas special

Fans can look forward to two new episodes this festive period, as senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, while the younger midwives are left to cope in Poplar.

© BBC The show returns in December with two episodes

The synopsis continues: "As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order's future. After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it and see what love can do."

The exact release date and time has yet to be announced.