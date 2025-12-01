The UK's most-watched TV show of 2025 has been revealed – have you seen it?

It's a show that gripped viewers across the nation every Wednesday and Thursday back in October – and now, The Celebrity Traitors has officially been named the UK's most-watched TV show of 2025 so far.

According to official figures released by the BBC, the hit reality game series drew an impressive 15 million faithful viewers at seven days, securing its place as the biggest title of 2025 across the UK so far this year (including scripted, unscripted and event programming).

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Have you seen The Celebrity Traitors yet?

As a TV writer who has loved this show ever since the civilian version launched in 2022, I'm not at all surprised that The Celebrity Traitors has enjoyed such well-deserved success with its celebrity spin-off.

Watching British legends like Celia Imrie and Stephen Fry go head-to-head to hunt down Traitors – with plenty of back-stabbing and even the occasional fart that's sure to go down in TV history – the viewing figures are a true testament to how unique and loved this series has become.

WATCH: Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan’s look of shock when Cat votes for him

What was the most-streamed episode of The Celebrity Traitors?

The most-streamed episode of the series over 28 days was the sixth instalment, which began with the elimination of Mark Bonnar and ended with the sad departure of 'big dog' Stephen Fry. The episode also closed on a dramatic cliffhanger, teasing who would be murdered in plain sight: Kate Garraway, Nick Mohammed or Lucy Beaumont.

Episode six saw the highest 28-day figure for the series so far, sitting at a whopping 15.2 million views. And with the finale already approaching this number after just seven days, it may well surpass it once full 28-day data is released.

Meanwhile, the series as a whole averaged 14.8 million viewers per episode, with 3.1m 16-34 year olds tuning in.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman hosts the hit show

What happened in The Celebrity Traitors?

The nine-part series concluded with Traitor Alan Carr betraying Faithful players Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, allowing him to take home £87,500 for his chosen children's cancer charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

Beginning with 19 celebrities, the series saw host Claudia Winkleman pick Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns to join Alan as Traitors, while other Faithfuls included Tom Daley, Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Niko Omilana, Joe Marler, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Wilkinson, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd and Tameka Empson.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Traitor Alan Carr took home the entire prize pot

The Celebrity Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland, which is part of the wider company behind popular shows such as Celebrity Race Across the World, Gogglebox, Naked Attraction and Boarders.

Will there be another series of The Celebrity Traitors?

Yes! The next season of The Celebrity Traitors will be filmed in the summer of 2026 – and this time, it will have ten episodes (rather than season one's nine). While we wait for the line-up to be announced (and based on the first season, it's set to be a cracking list of names), viewers will be pleased to know that Claudia will return with a new series of the civilian version of The Traitors on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells The season one finalists included David Olusoga, Cat Burns, Nick Mohammed, Alan Carr and Joe Marler

What can viewers expect, I hear you ask? The BBC promises "new twists and new players in the ultimate game of trust and treachery as 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to win up to £120k".

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.