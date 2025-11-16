Demi Moore steals the spotlight in breathtaking embroidered gown at the Landman premiere

Demi Moore has proven time and again how to ooze Hollywood glamour in every red carpet look, and she's stolen the spotlight once again in a breathtaking embroidered gown at the Landman season two premiere. The American actress, 63, stepped out in London's world-famous Leicester Square for the screening of the Western drama series in a strapless floor-length dress featuring intricate embroidery with black, blue and red flower detailing. The star, who plays Cami Miller in Landman, styled the look with nude heels and purple diamond earrings, later donning a flower-embroidered blazer to defend against the chilly November weather. According to La Mode Unknown, the dress is by luxury fashion house Erdem's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

This isn't the first time Demi has turned heads on a red carpet for the Landman press tour. Earlier this month, the actress put her signature mark on the naked dress trend by wearing a dazzling Gucci gown made entirely of sheer black lace. Much like her previous appearance, the London premiere saw Demi style her hair in a half-up half-down do with light blush accentuating her cheeks.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Demi donned an Erdem dress

Who does Demi play in Landman?

While wowing on the red carpet, Demi is mostly known for her stellar acting, which recently earned her an Academy Award nomination for her 2024 performance in The Substance. Her latest project, Landman, comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and sees her play Cami Miller, the wife of Monty (Jon Hamm), whose storyline lands on a cliffhanger at the end of season one.

© Getty Images She attended the premiere with Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton

What is Landman about?

Landman is set in the boomtowns of Texas and is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and billionaires in the world of oil. The synopsis continues: "Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "If anyone knows how to create a gripping Western drama, it's Taylor Sheridan. With strong performances from a stellar cast, led by Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, this gritty oil industry series is a must-watch for Yellowstone fans."

Who else stars in Landman?

Alongside Demi, the series stars Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, Bad Santa, Goliath) as Tommy Norris. They're joined by Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

© WireImage The star later draped a blazer over her outfit

Landman season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday 16 November, with episodes dropping every Sunday.