'Dark' 6-part revenge thriller with Shetland and Line of Duty stars is a winter must-watch

The line-up for this one truly speaks for itself, boasting names from Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Slow Horses' Aimée-Ffion Edwards to Shetland's Douglas Henshall and Sex Education's Chaneil Kular.

Plus, the show has been written by Gabbie Asher, who is most recently known for her work on Prime Video's tense thriller The Girlfriend, and is directed by Tim Kirkby (Don't Forget the Driver, Fleabag) with Daniel O'Hara (The Red King, Stay Close) producing. Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming series, which comes out next month…