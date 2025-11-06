Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Dark' 6-part revenge thriller with Shetland and Line of Duty stars is a winter must-watch
The Revenge Club stars Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Shetland's Douglas Henshall and is based on J.D. Pennington's debut novel, The Othello Club

Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Are you looking for a gritty revenge thriller with a stacked cast to get stuck into this season? Paramount+ has just released a first look at its upcoming six-part series The Revenge Club, and it looks like the perfect winter must-watch. Starring Line of Duty's Martin Compston (aka Steve Arnott) and Shetland's Douglas Henshall (aka DI Jimmy Perez), the "darkly comic" series is based on J.D. Pennington's debut novel, The Othello Club, and follows six lonely singles who are unexpectedly brought together by a divorce support group.

The line-up for this one truly speaks for itself, boasting names from Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Slow Horses' Aimée-Ffion Edwards to Shetland's Douglas Henshall and Sex Education's Chaneil Kular. 

Plus, the show has been written by Gabbie Asher, who is most recently known for her work on Prime Video's tense thriller The Girlfriend, and is directed by Tim Kirkby (Don't Forget the Driver, Fleabag) with Daniel O'Hara (The Red King, Stay Close) producing. Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming series, which comes out next month…

What to expect from The Revenge Club© Gaumont/Paramout Global

Slow Horses actress Aimée-Ffion Edwards stars as Emily

What to expect from The Revenge Club

The show tells the story of six "lonely, hapless" strangers, all reeling from betrayal and heartbreak, who are brought together by a divorce support group. 

The synopsis continues: "With little in common beyond their emotional baggage, they form an unlikely bond and come up with a wildly misguided idea: to take revenge on the people who broke their hearts. 

"What starts as a cathartic outlet quickly spirals into something far more chaotic, as their retribution escalates from petty pranks – forged exam papers, tarot cons and rat invasions – to deadly accidents. 

"As the group's plans grow bolder, the line between justice and madness begins to blur – and someone might just take things too far. The Revenge Club is a wickedly fun revenge thriller that dares to ask: what if getting even felt better than falling in love?"

The group forms an unexpected bond

Who stars in The Revenge Club?

The series is led by Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Mayflies) and Aimée-Ffion Edwards (Slow Horses, Peaky Blinders), who play Emily and Calum, alongside Meera Syal (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, The Kumars at No. 42) as Rita, Sharon Rooney (Barbie, Daddy Issues, Jerk) as Rachel, Douglas Henshall (Shetland, Who Is Erin Carter?) as Steve, Chaneil Kular (Sex Education, Accused) as Tej and Amit Shah (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, Happy Valley) as Malcolm.

They're joined by Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, Line of Duty), Aoife Kennan (Vera, The Dumping Ground) and Rob Malone (The Witcher, Vikings).

Rounding out the cast are Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat, Origin), Christina Bennington (Halo, The Game) and Eoin Duffy (The Dry, The Apprentice).

The Revenge Club will premiere on Paramount+ on 12 December in the UK & Ireland, so don't forget to mark your calendars!

