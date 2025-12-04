Watch: Ruby Wax 'so upset' on ITV's This Morning after being 'ripped from her family'

I'm a Celebrity star Ruby Wax revealed she was "so upset" during an appearance on ITV's This Morning after being "ripped from her family" in the Australian jungle. The American actress, comedian and mental health campaigner spoke to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard live from Australia on the morning after being voted off by the public.

When asked by Cat how it felt to be out, the 72-year-old replied: "I'm totally devastated, I've been ripped from my family, ripped from the womb. I'm so upset I can't even tell you. I belong in that jungle. I want to go to my people, badly."

"We're devastated that you got taken out as well, Ruby," said Ben, who then joked: "Can we just check, is the lighting okay? Have you got enough lights before we go any further?"

The jest referenced Ruby's first appearance on I'm a Celebrity, when she told Angry Ginge: "You're blocking my light" with his tall shadow.

Live from Australia, Ruby then directed the cameramen behind the scenes to give her more light. "I got enough lights, Peter, get in front of me. No, because there was absolutely no lighting at all in that jungle and I looked horrific so – come toward me – now we have lighting."

Reflecting on her time in camp, in which she spent 19 days, Ruby admitted: "I didn't realise it'd be so adorable. You know, I didn't realise I would love those people more than my own… well, not more than my own… well, more than most people I know," she smiled. "I love them and I think they love so that's all that counts."

When asked what the most challenging part of her time on the show was, the actress replied: "Oh yeah, can I say I ate a pig's scrotum? I mean, that was my opening," she said.

As well as missing her family in the jungle, Ruby gave a special shout-out to her pal Kiosk Kev, who famously gave her a wink when she asked him: "Do you find me attractive?"

Right on cue, Ruby held up a framed picture of Kev to the studio: "I don't mind leaving Kiosk Kev. He gave me a photo of him. But he threw a lot of cockroaches at me and didn't let me in the jungle arms so Kev is dead to me. Dead! It's finished," she joked.