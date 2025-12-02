Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? All the eliminated stars

We're in the final week of the latest series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and with just days to go until the King or Queen of the Jungle is crowned, the eliminations are well and truly underway.

It's safe to say that fans have been loving the latest series, which achieved its most streamed launch in the show's history with 12.3 million in its first three episodes. It's been a tough competition this year, and while Rapper Aitch and social media star Angry Ginge have been favourites among fans since the very beginning, it's hard to predict which celeb will be crowned this year's winner – a lot can happen in six days!

As the countdown to the final begins, find out which celebs have left the camp so far.

© ITV Vogue was the third celebrity to leave the jungle Vogue Williams Irish presenter Vogue Williams was the third celebrity to leave the jungle. Vogue, whose husband Spencer Matthews participated in the 2015 series, said she was "sad to leave" the ITV programme. "It feels good. It was getting pretty hard, I'm so hungry, but it's such a weird thing, because you kind of want to stay as well, because it's so fun in there," said the 40-year-old. "You're just doing so many random things, and like everyone is such good fun. And yeah, I'll be sad to leave."

© ITV Eddie lasted 16 days in camp Eddie Kadi Comedian Eddie Kadi was the second celebrity to be voted out of the jungle. The 42-year-old lasted 16 days in camp. On his departure, Eddie said: "I'm happy and sad at the same time. What a great time. I've had such an incredible time." Reflecting on his experience, Eddie told hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly: "I've made amazing friends. I faced some fears, and to be fair, it still feels very surreal to be on such an iconic show. But most of the time you forgot it was a show."

© ITV Alex was the first celebrity to leave camp Alex Scott Sports broadcaster Alex Scott was the first celebrity to be evicted from camp. Alex, who lasted two weeks on the show, said that her experience in the jungle was "a whole lot more than what I expected it to be". She added: "It's been really special to connect with a group of people that have allowed me to just be me." Following her departure, the former footballer said she would be leaving Australia to return home to her partner Jess Glynne, whose mother suffered a major stroke. Alex told the Daily Mirror: "I want to be there for the wrap party but I need to get home straight away. She is my Jessica – I am going to go home and be her rock."