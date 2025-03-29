Ant and Dec inundated with support as they team up to celebrate incredible news

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had reason to celebrate the past week following Newcastle United's stunning victory in the England Football League Cup.

The northern-based team hadn't won a major trophy in nearly 56 years, nor a domestic trophy since 1955, so the achievement was understandably celebrated across the city. On Saturday, the Britain's Got Talent presenters, and Geordies, joined the team on their bus as they returned to the city with the trophy.

© Instagram The pair joined in on the celebrations

The pair shared several selfies from the top of the team bus with the players before heading to a large stage where the celebrations continued. "What a day @nufc," they shared in the caption.

Fans were quick to share their support for the duo, as one enthused: "From a Spurs fan, incredible city, fantastic club, and beautiful scenes. This is what football is about."

© Instagram The pair are both huge Newcaslte supporters

A second posted: "Proud to be a Geordie! Proud of our City! Amazing scenes today," while a third said: "I've loved every minute of watching today. A memory I will never forget."

Others, meanwhile, shared black and white heart emojis, representing the team's colours.

Presenting

The pair are currently on our screens with the ongoing series of Britain's Got Talent. On last week's edition, the pair briefly halted the show as they confirmed that Simon Cowell was absent for the episode.

Dec explained briefly: "We have a spare chair. Unfortunately, Simon can't be with us today." Ant then introduced Simon's temporary replacement, saying: "So we have a very special guest judge, KSI."

© Tom Dymond/Shutterstock The pair are currently hosting BGT

The auditions for Britain's Got Talent are pre-recorded, and the episodes were filmed shortly after Liam Payne died last October. The news particularly affected Simon, who was close to the late singer.

Many viewers showed support for Simon, understanding the emotional impact of losing someone he mentored.

© Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock The pair had to pause last week's show

A fan shared: "Heartbreaking news about Liam, totally understand Simon's absence. Thinking of everyone affected." Another wrote simply: "Hope Simon is okay, must be very hard for him right now."