911 and Angela Bassett up for major awards after devastating season 8 episodes
Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash in 911

9-1-1 and Angela Bassett up for major awards after devastating season 8 episodes

Angela stars as Anthena Grant-Nash in ABC show 9-1-1

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
8 minutes ago
Angela Bassett and ABC series 9-1-1  have been nominated for the annual Critics Choice Super Awards weeks after the conclusion of the show's devastating final episodes of season eight.

9-1-1 is up against Black Doves, The Day of the Jackal, The Gentlemen, Reacher and Shōgun for the Best Action Series, Limited Series or Made For TV Movie category, while Angela is up for Best Actress alongside Viola Davis, Keira Knightley, Lashana Lynch and Zoe Saldana.

Peter Krause in a still from 911
Peter Krause left 9-1-1 after eight seasons

Winners for the annual ceremony will be announced on August 7 online, four weeks before the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The final episodes of season eight saw Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) die after he revealed he had been exposed to CCHF (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever) — a risk level 4 pathogen.

"You're going to be ok, kid," Bobby told his colleague and pseudo son Buck as he realized the situation they were in. "They're going to need you."

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in Black Doves
Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in Black Doves

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine and Marvel's Thunderbolts lead the film nominees, with six nominations each including Best Superhero Movie.

Both Hugh and Ryan were recognized in the Best Actor in a Superhero Movie category while co-stars Emma Corrin and Jennifer Garner received nods for Best Actress; Emma Corrin also is up for a second award, Best Villain in a Movie.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool vs Wolverine
Deadpool vs Wolverine has six nods

Thunderbolts received nominations in the same categories, including nods for both David Harbor and Lewis Pullman for Best Actor, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Florence Pugh for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Lewis is also up for Best Villain in a Movie.

HBO's The Last of Us leads the television nominees with six nominations overall including Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal plays Joel in The Last of Us

Civil War, The Fall Guy, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Monkey Man, Rebel Ridge and Warfare are all up for Best Action Movie, while Best Actor in an Action Movie nods went to Tom Cruise, Ryan Gosling and Taron Egerton.

Emily Blunt, Ana de Armas, and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the six actresses nominated for Best Actress in an Action Movie.

2025 ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 5TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Civil War

The Fall Guy

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Monkey Man

Rebel Ridge

Warfare

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Taron Egerton – Carry-On

Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy

Dev Patel – Monkey Man

Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge

Jack Quaid – Novocaine

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy

Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Kirsten Dunst – Civil War

Cailee Spaeny – Civil War

June Squibb – Thelma

Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Captain America: Brave New World

Deadpool & Wolverine

The People’s Joker

Robot Dreams

Thunderbolts*

Venom: The Last Dance

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

David Harbour – Thunderbolts*

Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance

Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine

Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World

Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine

Vera Drew – The People’s Joker

Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux

Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts*

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Bring Her Back

Heretic

Longlegs

Nosferatu

Sinners

The Substance

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – Longlegs

David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu

Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu

Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling

Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back

Demi Moore – The Substance

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Naomi Scott – Smile 2

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Alien: Romulus

Companion

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mickey 17

The Wild Robot

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two

David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus

Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17

Jack Quaid – Companion

Miles Teller – The Gorge

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17

Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot

Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus

Sophie Thatcher – Companion

Alicia Vikander – The Assessment

Zendaya – Dune: Part Two

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two

Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Jack O’Connell – Sinners

Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 5TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Black Doves

The Day of the Jackal

The Gentlemen

Reacher

Shōgun

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Theo James – The Gentlemen

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Ben Whishaw – Black Doves

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Viola Davis – G20

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal

Zoe Saldaña – Lioness

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Agatha All Along

The Boys

Fallout

The Last of Us

The Penguin

Superman & Lois

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Ella Purnell – Fallout

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Evil

From

The Last of Us

True Detective: Night Country

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Michael Emerson – Evil

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Harold Perrineau – From

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Katja Herbers – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor

Black Mirror

Doctor Who

Dune: Prophecy

Fantasmas

Severance

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Diego Luna – Andor

Adam Scott – Severance

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Julio Torres – Fantasmas

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Adria Arjona – Andor

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Britt Lower – Severance

Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity

Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Vincent D’Onofrio – Daredevil: Born Again

Michael Emerson – Evil

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity

