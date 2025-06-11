9-1-1 and Angela Bassett up for major awards after devastating season 8 episodes

Angela Bassett and ABC series 9-1-1 have been nominated for the annual Critics Choice Super Awards weeks after the conclusion of the show's devastating final episodes of season eight.

9-1-1 is up against Black Doves, The Day of the Jackal, The Gentlemen, Reacher and Shōgun for the Best Action Series, Limited Series or Made For TV Movie category, while Angela is up for Best Actress alongside Viola Davis, Keira Knightley, Lashana Lynch and Zoe Saldana.

Peter Krause left 9-1-1 after eight seasons

Winners for the annual ceremony will be announced on August 7 online, four weeks before the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The final episodes of season eight saw Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) die after he revealed he had been exposed to CCHF (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever) — a risk level 4 pathogen.

"You're going to be ok, kid," Bobby told his colleague and pseudo son Buck as he realized the situation they were in. "They're going to need you."

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in Black Doves

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine and Marvel's Thunderbolts lead the film nominees, with six nominations each including Best Superhero Movie.

Both Hugh and Ryan were recognized in the Best Actor in a Superhero Movie category while co-stars Emma Corrin and Jennifer Garner received nods for Best Actress; Emma Corrin also is up for a second award, Best Villain in a Movie.

Deadpool vs Wolverine has six nods

Thunderbolts received nominations in the same categories, including nods for both David Harbor and Lewis Pullman for Best Actor, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Florence Pugh for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Lewis is also up for Best Villain in a Movie.

HBO's The Last of Us leads the television nominees with six nominations overall including Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel in The Last of Us

Civil War, The Fall Guy, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Monkey Man, Rebel Ridge and Warfare are all up for Best Action Movie, while Best Actor in an Action Movie nods went to Tom Cruise, Ryan Gosling and Taron Egerton.

Emily Blunt, Ana de Armas, and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the six actresses nominated for Best Actress in an Action Movie.