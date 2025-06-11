9-1-1 and Angela Bassett up for major awards after devastating season 8 episodes

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 5TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Civil War
The Fall Guy
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Monkey Man
Rebel Ridge
Warfare
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Taron Egerton – Carry-On
Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy
Dev Patel – Monkey Man
Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge
Jack Quaid – Novocaine
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy
Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
Kirsten Dunst – Civil War
Cailee Spaeny – Civil War
June Squibb – Thelma
Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Captain America: Brave New World
Deadpool & Wolverine
The People’s Joker
Robot Dreams
Thunderbolts*
Venom: The Last Dance
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
David Harbour – Thunderbolts*
Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance
Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine
Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World
Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
Vera Drew – The People’s Joker
Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux
Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts*
Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts*
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Bring Her Back
Heretic
Longlegs
Nosferatu
Sinners
The Substance
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – Longlegs
David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu
Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu
Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling
Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back
Demi Moore – The Substance
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Naomi Scott – Smile 2
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Alien: Romulus
Companion
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mickey 17
The Wild Robot
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two
David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus
Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17
Jack Quaid – Companion
Miles Teller – The Gorge
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17
Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot
Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus
Sophie Thatcher – Companion
Alicia Vikander – The Assessment
Zendaya – Dune: Part Two
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Jack O’Connell – Sinners
Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 5TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Black Doves
The Day of the Jackal
The Gentlemen
Reacher
Shōgun
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Theo James – The Gentlemen
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Ben Whishaw – Black Doves
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Viola Davis – G20
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal
Zoe Saldaña – Lioness
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Agatha All Along
The Boys
Fallout
The Last of Us
The Penguin
Superman & Lois
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Antony Starr – The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Ella Purnell – Fallout
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
Evil
From
The Last of Us
True Detective: Night Country
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Michael Emerson – Evil
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Harold Perrineau – From
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Katja Herbers – Evil
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Andor
Black Mirror
Doctor Who
Dune: Prophecy
Fantasmas
Severance
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Diego Luna – Andor
Adam Scott – Severance
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Julio Torres – Fantasmas
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Adria Arjona – Andor
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Britt Lower – Severance
Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity
Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Vincent D’Onofrio – Daredevil: Born Again
Michael Emerson – Evil
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity