The Critics Choice Awards 2025: all the best moments — live updates

After two postponements due to the devastating wildfires affecting several parts of Los Angeles, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are finally here.

The ceremony, celebrating the critics' picks for the best in film and TV, is being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Chelsea Handler returned as the host for the third consecutive time this year, and it looks like this year's race is a very competitive one.

Conclave and Wicked are the films with the highest number of nominations, 11 each, followed by 10 for Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez, which has been thrown into controversy over the past few weeks especially over lead Karla Sofía Gascón's resurfaced social media posts.

Shōgun leads TV shows with six nominations, following its very successful run at the Golden Globes in January. Abbott Elementary, The Diplomat, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin and What We Do in the Shadows all received four nods each.

Follow along as we recap the best moments from the show and the night's top wins…