Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners list LIVE – first victors revealed

The 29th Critics Choice Awards continues to roll the ball on 2024's awards season, honoring the best of film and television this past year, which has been one of the most dynamic in recent memory.
Chelsea Handler is returning as host for the 2024 CCAs for the second year in a row, saying in a statement: "I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I've had."
In the film categories, Barbie leads with a record-breaking 18 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer and Poor Things with 13 each. Barbie star America Ferrera will also be receiving the #SeeHer Award, while Harrison Ford will be honored with the Career Achievement Award.
In TV land, The Morning Show leads with six nods, followed by Succession with five, and a slew of shows like Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Beef, and more with four nods each.
Here are the winners and nominees at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 updating live (keep refreshing for further updates)...
FILM
BEST PICTURE
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
BEST ACTOR
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
- Calah Lane – Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
BEST DIRECTOR
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Samy Burch – May December
- Alex Convery – Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers
- Celine Song – Past Lives
MORE LIKE THIS: 2024 Golden Globes's biggest moments caught on camera
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Tony McNamara – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ruffalo reveals how he, Emma Stone, and rest of Poor Things cast really celebrated Golden Globes win
BEST EDITING
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
EXCLUSIVE: The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals how she celebrated first Golden Globes win
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST COMEDY
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
BEST SONG
- "Dance the Night" – Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken" – Barbie
- "Peaches" – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- "Road to Freedom" – Rustin
- "This Wish" – Wish
- "What Was I Made For" – Barbie
MORE: Billie Eilish returns to her blonde roots as she sports extreme departure from her usual look – see
BEST SCORE
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO | Max)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
EXCLUSIVE: Abbott Elementary season three will be 'tumultuous', says Lisa Ann Walter
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
SEE: Critics Choice Awards: 10 Most glamorous gowns of all time
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
READ: All you need to know about Critics Choice Awards host Chelsea Handler
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes – I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)
Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.