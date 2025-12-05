Game of Thrones's 'extraordinary' 6-part spin-off teases 'unexpected duo' - fans 'hooked

Game of Thrones fans are in for a treat! After much anticipation, the final trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has officially dropped. Based on George R.R. Martin's novella series, Tales of Dunk and Egg, the six-part drama serves as a prequel to HBO's critically acclaimed hit, Game of Thrones. Led by Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla, Bad Sisters) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows an "unexpected duo" as Duncan the Tall (Claffey) and his small but mighty squire Egg (Ansell) embark on an "extraordinary adventure".

Ahead of its debut in 2026, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, which is slated for release in 2027, and with fans "hooked" on the latest trailer, it looks like the GOT franchise has forged more TV gold. From the plot to the cast and the imminent release date, here's what you need to know about the upcoming spin-off.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

Sky's official synopsis teases: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

© Sky The series is based on George R.R. Martin's novella series, Tales of Dunk and Egg

According to showrunner Ira Parker, season one, which is based on Martin's novella, The Hedge Knight (1998), will take place long after the events of House of the Dragon in a time where "Nobody's thinking about magic".

"This could basically be 14th century Britain," Ira told Entertainment Weekly. "This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."

How to watch the series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will launch on Sky and NOW in the UK on 19 January 2026. The six-part series will also be available to watch on HBO Max in the US, with the first episode premiering on 18 January.

Meet the cast

An impressive cast joins Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell. Daniel Ings, fresh off his success in Netflix's The Gentlemen, will appear as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, while The Crown's Bertie Carvel will inhabit the role of Baelor Targaryen. Fans will also recognise Alien 3's Danny Web as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Fargo's Sam Spruelle as Maekar Targaryen and The Long Shadow's Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway.

© Sky Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg in the fantasy-drama

Meanwhile, Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen), Edward Ashley (Ser Steffon Fossoway), Tanzyn Crawford (Tanselle), Henry Ashton (Daeron Targaryen), Youssef Kerkour (Steely Pate), Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Plummer) and Daniel Monks (Ser Manfred Dondarrion) complete the line-up.

© Sky Daniel Ings portrays Ser Lyonel Baratheon

What are fans saying about the trailer?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is off to a strong start, with fans "hooked" on the final trailer. "I've never been so happy watching a trailer in my life, I'm the BIGGEST AKOTSK fan, I can't wait, it looks amazing," wrote one Instagram user. "Can't wait to watch the new side of Westeros," noted a second. "Oh my god, they nailed it! This looks so good!" agreed a third. "'How good a knight are you?' Already hooked," remarked a fourth.