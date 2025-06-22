Viewers stunned by ‘hidden gem’ period drama that's better than Game of Thrones

A period drama is earning rave reviews online as fans label it one of the most underrated shows of the last decade.

Black Sails, created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, is being praised for its bold storytelling and high production values.

It originally aired between 2014 and 2017. All four seasons are now available to stream on MGM+ through Amazon Prime Video.

A pirate drama with a twist

© MGM+ Black Sails is must-watch TV for Game of Thrones fans

Black Sails acts as a prequel to Treasure Island, the famous novel by Robert Louis Stevenson.

The show explores the life of Captain Flint, blending fictional storytelling with real-life pirate history.

Set in the West Indies, the series follows Flint’s mission to protect New Providence Island from outside threats.

The first season also includes the search for the Spanish treasure ship Urca de Lima.

Strong praise from fans

© MGM+ Zach McGowan in Black Sails

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the series, calling it "a masterpiece" and "better than Game of Thrones".

One viewer wrote: "Best show I have ever seen. This is the first show that I kept saying I'm going to wish I could watch this for the first time again when it's over."

Another added: "It's gritty and emotional. Very mature show. No show has made me think as much and question characters' decisions like Black Sails."

More comparisons to Game of Thrones

© HBO Black Sails is being compared to Game of Thrones

The comparisons to Game of Thrones keep coming.

A fan wrote: "It's a blend of Pirates of the Caribbean, Vikings and Game of Thrones at its peak, without the fantasy elements."

They added: "Each season is progressively better than the last. I'm surprised it didn’t get more attention."

Another reviewer said: "Everything about the show just keeps getting better as it goes along. This is Game of Thrones with pirates."

Critical reception and availability

© MGM+ Black Sails cane be streamed on MGM+

Black Sails holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It has been praised for its writing, character development and action scenes.

All four seasons are available to watch via MGM+ on Amazon Prime Video. A seven-day free trial is available for new users.

What makes it stand out

© MGM+ Tom Hopper in Black Sails

The show is known for its complex characters and political drama.

Captain Flint is portrayed as both ruthless and deeply human. The supporting cast, including historical pirates like Charles Vane and Anne Bonny, adds depth.

One fan said: "There is a lot of action, twists and turns, life lessons and even a reasonably good dash of horror."

They added: "It's full of amazingly choreographed fights, thought-provoking dialogue and jaw-dropping moments."

A complete story in four seasons

© MGM+ Game of Thrones fans will love Black Sails

Many viewers have praised the show’s length. With only four seasons, it tells a full story without dragging on.

One fan commented: "Most shows degrade as the seasons progress, but this just keeps getting better. The ending is perfect."

Another agreed: "I found myself regretting it was over. Unlike Game of Thrones, I didn’t know what was going to happen."

A hidden gem worth discovering

© MGM+ Tom Hopper is great in Black Sails

Despite critical praise and a loyal fanbase, Black Sails remains under the radar.

Its blend of historical fiction, compelling characters and pirate action makes it a standout in the genre.

For anyone looking for a smart, engaging drama, Black Sails is worth adding to your watchlist.

And if you’re missing Game of Thrones, this might just be the show to fill the gap.

Black Sails is streaming now on MGM+.