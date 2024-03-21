3 Body Problem: Everything you need to know about new show from Game of Thrones creators

Based on Liu Cixi's bestselling novel, 3 Body Problem follows a group of Oxford scientists and an unorthodox detective as they're confronted with an alien invasion. Adapted for the screen by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, the duo described the story as "unlike anything we'd ever read, certainly unlike anything we'd ever contemplated bringing to the screen."

Now an eight-parter available to watch on Netflix, here's what you need to know about the hit series starring Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jonathan Pryce, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham and more.

What's the series about?

"A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day," teases the synopsis.

3 Body Problem – trailer

"When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

Meet the cast of 3 Body Problem

At the centre of the story is the 'Oxford Five' – a group of scientists tasked with helping Earth prepare for the San-Ti alien invasion. Among them, Eiza González stars as Auggie Salazar, a talented nanotech inventor more concerned with the problems of the present than the future.

© Netflix Eiza González portrays scientist Auggie Salazar

Joining her, Jovan Adepo appears as Saul Durand, a physics wiz yet to reach his full potential. Described as "Rude, outspoken, and lovable," John Bradley portrays Jack Rooney. The owner of a million-pound snack empire called Jack Snacks, he used his scientific talents to become an entrepreneur.

Jess Hong embodies theoretical physicist Jin Cheng. Fascinated with the mysteries of the universe, Jess is obsessed with learning more about the aliens, which could prove dangerous.

Rounding out the five is Alex Sharp. Appearing as Will Downing, the character – a sixth-form physics teacher – has his life turned upside down after looking into the invasion.

© Netflix Benedict Wong as Da Shi

Assisting the Oxford Five, fans are also introduced to intelligence officer Da Shi, played by Benedict Wong. After scientists around the world begin dying at a rapid rate, he's tasked with watching the group.

Directly above him, Da Shi's boss, Wade, is portrayed by the inimitable Liam Cunningham. The leader of the world's most elite intelligence operation, Wade is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect Earth against the San-Ti invasion.

© Netflix Jonathan Pryce plays oil tycoon Mike Evans

Fans will also spot Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans in 3 Body Problem. An environmentalist turned billionaire oil tycoon, Mike becomes of great interest to Da Shi and Wade.