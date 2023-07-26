Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson looks so different in new role after retiring from acting

BBC’s The Famous Five has been confirmed - check out the first look

BBC’s upcoming adaptation of The Famous Five was recently announced - and the network has now released a first look at the upcoming show - with a very surprising star involved!

Jack Gleeson famously played the evil Joffrey Baratheon to acclaim in the hit show Game of Thrones, but retired from acting following the role only to return for a handful of projects - including the new Enid Blyton adaptation!

WATCH: Conleth Hill looks visibly upset as he read his character's death scene

In the new show, Jack is set to play Wentworth, and looks completely different to his blonde child king in the HBO fantasy show. While we don’t know much about his character, we are going to guess that once again he is playing someone villainous - take a look at his character!

How different does Jack look in The Famous Five?

The star previously opened up about why he wanted to retire from acting back in 2014, telling The Independent: "The answer isn’t interesting or long-winded. I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to.

MORE: 7 TV show endings that fans will never forgive: from Gossip Girl to Game of Thrones

MORE: House of the Dragon: what happens to Aemond Targaryen, according to the books

"And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do."

© Paul Schiraldi Jack was widely praised for his role as Joffrey

The first look snaps also introduced the new group of lead characters, with Diaana Babnicova playing the role of George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Then there is the fifth member of the gang, Timmy the dog, who is played by breaded collie cross Kip. Aw!

The new Famous Five gang

Director Tim Kirkby spoke about the project, saying: "Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip (playing Timmy), they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way. Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James and Diana we can’t wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen."

So what can we expect from the show? The synopsis reads that we will follow "the five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes". Filming is currently taking place across the South West of the UK.