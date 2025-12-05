BBC's 'gripping' new 6-part drama sounds like a heartbreaking must-watch

The BBC has unveiled a first look at its upcoming drama, Babies – and it looks like a must-watch. Billed as a "gripping, tender and urgent love story", the six-part series stars Siobhán Cullen (Bodkin, Obituary) and Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror, The Capture) as a couple facing pregnancy loss.
Babies is definitely going on my watchlist. The show is penned and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, who wrote and created the BAFTA-winning sitcoms Him & Her and Mum, as well as the relatable relationship drama Marriage – so it's safe to say he knows what he's doing when it comes to depicting realistic and empathetic dramas. Plus, the timely story, which follows a couple in their 30s navigating the heartbreak of pregnancy loss, is bound to strike a chord with viewers and spark conversations around grief and baby loss – a topic that has long been considered taboo.
Keep reading to find out more about the series.
What is Babies about?
The story centres around Lisa (Cullen) and Stephen (Essiedu), a couple in their 30s whose hope is tested as they endure multiple miscarriages. While confronting unimaginable grief, their bond shines through with humour, warmth, and unwavering love.
Meanwhile, Amanda and Dave are a new couple navigating their own challenges and testing their compatibility. The synopsis continues: "Their complex relationship, set against Lisa and Stephen's ongoing pregnancy journey, begins to expose cracks in Stephen and Dave's long-standing friendship."
The first look images show a glimpse into the highs and lows of Lisa and Stephen's relationship, with one image showing the pair laughing together during a bus journey, while another sees the couple anxiously waiting outside what appears to be a doctor's office.
Who else stars in Babies?
Starring alongside Siobhán Cullen and Paapa Essiedu are Charlotte Riley (The Peripheral, Press) and Jack Bannon (Pennyworth, Pulse) as Amanda and Dave.
Meet the production team
The series has an impressive production team behind it and comes from Snowed-In Productions (Joan, Mrs Wilson) and, in association with All3Media International (Trigger Point, I Fought the Law) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
Creator Stefan Golaszewski executive produces alongside Ruth Kenley-Letts (Joan, Strike) for Snowed-In Productions, Neil Blair (Fantastic Beasts, Strike) and Richard Laxton (Joan, Rain Dogs), and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC.
Meanwhile, BAFTA winner Lyndsay Robinson (Mum, Marriage) produces with Kelly Duffell (Aftersun, Black Mirror).