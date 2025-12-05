BBC's 'gripping' new 6-part drama sounds like a heartbreaking must-watch

The BBC has unveiled a first look at its upcoming drama, Babies – and it looks like a must-watch. Billed as a "gripping, tender and urgent love story", the six-part series stars Siobhán Cullen (Bodkin, Obituary) and Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror, The Capture) as a couple facing pregnancy loss.

Babies is definitely going on my watchlist. The show is penned and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, who wrote and created the BAFTA-winning sitcoms Him & Her and Mum, as well as the relatable relationship drama Marriage – so it's safe to say he knows what he's doing when it comes to depicting realistic and empathetic dramas. Plus, the timely story, which follows a couple in their 30s navigating the heartbreak of pregnancy loss, is bound to strike a chord with viewers and spark conversations around grief and baby loss – a topic that has long been considered taboo.

Keep reading to find out more about the series.

© BBC/Snowed-In/Amanda Searle Siobhán Cullen and Paapa Essiedu star in Babies

What is Babies about?

The story centres around Lisa (Cullen) and Stephen (Essiedu), a couple in their 30s whose hope is tested as they endure multiple miscarriages. While confronting unimaginable grief, their bond shines through with humour, warmth, and unwavering love.

WATCH: Babies comes from the creator of Marriage - have you seen it?

Meanwhile, Amanda and Dave are a new couple navigating their own challenges and testing their compatibility. The synopsis continues: "Their complex relationship, set against Lisa and Stephen's ongoing pregnancy journey, begins to expose cracks in Stephen and Dave's long-standing friendship."

© BBC/Snowed-In/Sam Taylor The story follows a couple facing pregnancy loss

The first look images show a glimpse into the highs and lows of Lisa and Stephen's relationship, with one image showing the pair laughing together during a bus journey, while another sees the couple anxiously waiting outside what appears to be a doctor's office.

Who else stars in Babies?

Starring alongside Siobhán Cullen and Paapa Essiedu are Charlotte Riley (The Peripheral, Press) and Jack Bannon (Pennyworth, Pulse) as Amanda and Dave.

© Nick Wall/Epix Jack Bannon (pictured in Pennyworth) also stars

Meet the production team

The series has an impressive production team behind it and comes from Snowed-In Productions (Joan, Mrs Wilson) and, in association with All3Media International (Trigger Point, I Fought the Law) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Creator Stefan Golaszewski executive produces alongside Ruth Kenley-Letts (Joan, Strike) for Snowed-In Productions, Neil Blair (Fantastic Beasts, Strike) and Richard Laxton (Joan, Rain Dogs), and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC.

Meanwhile, BAFTA winner Lyndsay Robinson (Mum, Marriage) produces with Kelly Duffell (Aftersun, Black Mirror).