Strictly Come Dancing eliminates eighth celebrity after tense dance-off ahead of the quarter finals

With the weeks edging closer to the end of the Strictly competition, it was time to say goodbye to the eighth celebrity ahead of the quarter finals.

On Sunday, it was the end of the road for Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and her professional partner Johannes Radebe after they faced EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon in the dance-off.

Both couples returned to the dancefloor to perform their routines again, with Alex and Johannes delivering their Cha Cha to Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' and Balvinder and Julian repeating their Jive to 'Right Back Where We Started From' by Maxine Nightingale.

As someone who's been tracking this year's Strictly results every week, I must say I'm sad to see Alex go at this point in the competition – especially after her showstopping rumba to Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' back in week four when she received a 10 and standing ovation from Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

"We have never ever had a 10 for a rumba in week four," said host Claudia Winkleman at the time.



© BBC/Kieron McCarron Alex and Johannes reprised their Cha Cha Strictly dance-off verdicts Because there was no elimination last week at Blackpool, the leaderboard carried over the scores and votes. These were then combined with the judges' marks from Saturday night's new Instant Dance challenge, where a maximum of six points were on offer for the most impressive performance.



© BBC/Kieron McCarron They faced Balvinder and Julian in the dance-off After the dance-off, the judges delivered their verdicts. Anton Du Beke chose to save Alex and Johannes, while Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Balvinder and Julian. Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who had the casting vote this week, decided to save Balvinder and Julian, securing their place in Strictly's Musicals Week.

© BBC/Kieron McCarron An 'incredible journey' When co-host Tess Daly asked Alex about her time on the show, Alex replied: "I had never in my wildest dreams imagined that I would last this long. It's been just the most incredible journey for me. "I feel quite proud of myself because I've loved the process, I mean 100%, you can tell by my smile. Everyone always says that their dance partner is a friend for life, but JoJo really will be."

© BBC/Kieron McCarron Reflecting on their fantastic partnership, Johannes added: "I've never grinned as much as I have in the last few weeks. Thank you Alex for being a trooper, I will hold on to the memories. "As far as the dancing goes, I think we've achieved what we wanted to achieve. These memories are just the beginning for us, we can say that we are very much a Strictly family."

© BBC/Kieron McCarron Myles Smith performed Stay (If You Wanna Dance) What else happened during Strictly's results show? Elsewhere in the results show, Strictly's professional dancers performed a dramatic Rumba to 'Wicked Game' by Grace Carter, choreographed by former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Lepure. Meanwhile, singer Myles Smith performed his new single 'Stay (If You Wanna Dance)', which was accompanied by a performance by professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Karen Hauer.

The remaining five couples are through to next weekend's Musicals Week quarter-final, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.50 pm on Saturday and 7:45 pm on Sunday.

Musicals Week will also see our couples take part in another Strictly first: a brand new high-stakes dance challenge – the details are due to be released in due course.