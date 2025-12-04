BBC reveals 'riveting' first look at 4-part series with Sherwood and The Gold stars

The BBC has released a riveting first look at Dear England, an upcoming four-part series featuring stars from Sherwood and The Gold. Based on the Olivier award-winning play, Dear England charts a fictionalised account of England's former football manager Gareth Southgate throughout his time managing the England men's football team.

The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes plays Gareth Southgate in an uncanny portrayal, while Sherwood's Adam Hugill plays Harry Maguire and The Gold star Sam Spruell plays a fictional coach. The show is produced by Left Bank Pictures (This City is Ours, The Crown) and is set to air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2026.

© BBC/Left Bank Joseph Fiennes plays Gareth Southgate in Dear England

I never managed to catch Dear England when it came out in the West End, so I'm really glad this story is being brought to life on screen. The first look pictures of Joseph Fiennes stepping into Gareth's shoes are brilliant – I had to do a double take to make sure it wasn't the former manager himself.

As someone who lived through the highs and lows of England's triumphant Euro 2024 semi-final celebrations, where the men's team reached their first final of a major tournament on foreign soil, I can't wait to see it all again on screen – this time through the eyes of those who were actually there.

What is Dear England about?

Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England's football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. Written by James Graham, the stage play premiered at the National Theatre to five-star reviews in 2023 and went on to win an Olivier award for 'Best New Play' after a sell-out run. It returned to the National Theatre earlier this year, before embarking on a national tour across the UK.

© BBC/Left Bank Jodie Whittaker plays England men's team psychologist Pippa Grange

The synopsis reads: "With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land. The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can't the England team win at their own game?"

Meet the cast of Dear England

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, Shakespeare in Love) reprises his Olivier-award-nominated role as Gareth Southgate, who's joined by Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Toxic Town) as England men's team psychologist Pippa Grange.

Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) plays Harry Kane, while Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown) is former FA chairman Greg Dyke and John Hodgkinson (Small Axe, Life After Life) reprises his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke.

Daniel Ryan (The Bay, The Hack) plays Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men's team, while Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) stars as fictional coach Mike Webster.

The England squad is made up of Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Josh Barrow (Hostage) and screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd, who are reprising their respective stage roles as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli.

© BBC/Left Bank Will Antenbring plays Harry Kane

Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) is Marcus Rashford, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) is Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay (Piglets) is Bukayo Saka, Jacob Greenway (The Dream Lands) is Jude Bellingham and David Shields (Masters of the Air) is Jordan Henderson.

Rounding out the cast are Hamish Frew (Generation Z) as Eric Dier, Alfie Middlemiss (Waterloo Road) as Phil Foden, Riess Fennell (The Football Fantastics) as Jadon Sancho, Daniel Quincy Annoh (The Recruit) as Ollie Watkins, Bobby Schofield (Unforgivable) as Wayne Rooney and newcomers Dom Rayner and Alexander Parsons as Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard respectively.

Dear England will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year.