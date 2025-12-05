Cillian Murphy makes long-awaited return to 'magnetic' period drama role - first look

Cillian Murphy has reprised his role as Tommy Shelby in the highly anticipated feature film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Slated for release on 20 March 2026, the historical drama has treated fans to a first look at the poster, which reveals a bloodied Tommy in his iconic flat cap, riding on a black horse. Written by series creator Steven Knight, the movie, which will land in select cinemas before premiering on Netflix, is directed by Tom Harper, the esteemed filmmaker behind The Aeronauts (2019) and Heart of Stone (2023). From the plot to the cast – returning and new – here's what we know about Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

What is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man about?

"Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet," the synopsis reads. "With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…"

Speaking with Netflix, screenwriter Steven Knight said: "The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Meet the cast

At the helm, Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," the Irish actor said in a statement. "It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

© BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Tommy Shelby

Also on hand to reprise their roles, Sophie Rundle will appear as Tommy's sister, Ada, while Ned Dennehy is back as their uncle, Charlie Strong. Packy Lee, aka Johnny Dogs, Ian Peck, aka Curly, and Stephen Graham, aka Hayden Stagg, are also among the cast.

© Getty Images Rebecca Ferguson will appear in an unknown role

As for the newcomers, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo have joined the impressive line-up, however, details surrounding their respective characters have yet to be released.

What's next for the Peaky Blinders universe?

The Peaky Blinders universe will continue to expand. Alongside the upcoming movie, a sequel series has also been greenlit, with Cillian producing, and Steven appointed as showrunner.

As per the synopsis: "Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham's massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Currently, details surrounding the yet unnamed sequel are yet to be announced.