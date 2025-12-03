I'm a TV writer – these are the 5 must-watch movies worth your subscription fee this December

December is a fantastic month for both TV and film, with Christmas specials of our favourite programmes, exciting premieres of new series and, of course, reruns of all the festive classics.

But there is also a slew of non-Christmas films landing on streamers this month, and many are long-awaited gems that are perfect for watching with loved ones all the way up to New Year's Eve and beyond.

From a star-studded comedy to a hotly anticipated murder mystery and a high-stakes sports action adventure, here are the five must-watch movies worth your subscription fee December…

© Jaap Buitendijk Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star The Roses (Disney+ – 3 December) Two British icons, Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, play husband and wife in this satirical comedy about a seemingly perfect couple, Theo and Ivy. When Theo's career takes a turn for the worse just as Ivy's takes off, all hell breaks loose in a chaotic game of one-upmanship that becomes wonderfully destructive. The synopsis reads: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy and Theo: successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing. As Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites in this wonderfully wry, dark comedy."

WATCH: The Roses Official Trailer

© Peter Mountain/Netflix George Clooney plays famous movie star Jay Jay Kelly (Netflix – 14 November) This one has been on my watchlist for a while. With George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern leading the cast, it is no surprise the cinematic release has already earned an audience score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. From Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, Frances Ha), the film follows a famous movie actor called Jay Kelly (Clooney) who, along with his devoted manager Ron (Sandler), embarks on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. The synopsis continues: "Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones and the legacies they'll leave behind."

© Disney Viewers are in for a treat with two projects being released Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show (Disney+ – 12 December) Whether you love, like or loathe her, Taylor Swift is without question one of the most famous and hard-working artists in the business right now. Those seeking a behind-the-scenes look at her epic, record-breaking Eras Tour are in for two treats. First is the full concert film of her final show in Vancouver, featuring the complete set from The Tortured Poets Department, which was added later in the tour. Second, and the one I'm most excited about, is a six-episode docuseries exploring the inner workings and cultural impact of the Eras Tour. The synopsis describes: "An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her record-breaking tour thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series features Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, along with her band, dancers, crew and family members – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon." Two episodes will debut each week beginning 12 December.

© Apple TV+ Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce and Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes F1 The Movie (Apple – 12 December) Declared "the highest-grossing sports film of all time" by Apple, F1 The Movie tore through records this summer, debuting at No. 1 and surpassing $629 million at the global box office. It also became the highest-grossing original feature of the year, the biggest opening for an original live-action film in the US in the last five years and Brad Pitt's most successful film to date. Oh, and it boasts a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes… Need I go on? The synopsis reads: "Dubbed 'the greatest that never was,' Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. "Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."